Only one team had defeated Tennessee High this season entering Thursday night. Anne Marie Konieczny and Tanna Bookhamer helped Greeneville do it again.
With Thursday’s 5-0 win over Tennessee High at Fox Field, the Lady Devils claimed another District 1-2A tournament championship – Greeneville’s 18th consecutive district crown dating back to 2005.
Konieczny and Bookhamer scored two goals apiece for the Lady Devils (10-10), who return to Fox Field on Tuesday for the Region 1-2A semifinals.
After 18 scoreless minutes, Konieczny scored her first goal in the 19th, as Kiley Scott assisted her 18-yard finish.
The Lady Devils led 2-0 at halftime before Konieczny struck again in the 48th minute, sending a banger from 18 yards into the far left corner for a 3-0 advantage.
“What (Konieczny) does out there is tremendous,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said of the Lady Devils’ field general.
And just a minute later, Abi Kate Moore made it a 4-0 game when she finished from 10 yards into the lower left 90.
But what Graham described as the goal of the night came from Bookhamer in the 26th minute. Kendyl Foshie crossed to Bookhamer, who headed the ball into the net from six yards to double Greeneville’s lead.
Bookhamer scored Greeneville’s final goal off a rebound in the 57th minute.
Lily Evatt made three of her four saves in the first half. Greeneville’s back four of Molly Hartman, Allie Renner, Chloe Treadway and Gabi Stayton held Tennessee High (14-2-1) to just two shots after intermission.
“The back line played really well all night long,” Graham said.
Greeneville dominated in shots taken 28-8, with a 14-5 advantage on goal. Abby Littleton’s shot off the crossbar in the 35th minute was as close as the Lady Vikings came to a goal, as Evatt saved the rebound.
Tennessee High also never took a corner kick, whereas the Lady Devils took eight.
UP NEXT
Greeneville returns to Fox Field on Tuesday for the Region 1-2A semifinal round against Grainger, while Tennessee High travels to District 2 champion Union County.