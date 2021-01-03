The Greeneville girls basketball team stepped up its game late on Saturday afternoon to pull away from a Sullivan Central team that had kept the game neck-and-neck for three quarters.
The Lady Cougars frustrated Greeneville for much of the game with some scrappy defense and timely shooting, but in the final quarter Greeneville seemed to put everything together and pulled away to a 60-41 win over a team that could be a potential postseason opponent.
“I thought we showed what we are about today,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “I didn’t have to raise my voice at all at halftime, they knew what they needed to fix. So I knew it might take the third quarter to get going, but they knew what needed to be done and they did it. Then in the fourth quarter we really turned up the heat.”
Greeneville’s offense struggled coming out of the gate on Saturday and managed to score just four points through the first seven minutes. At the same time Sullivan Central was knocking down shots from behind the arc with Katie Horne hitting from deep twice and Jaelyn West adding another triple on the way to a 12-4 lead.
Inside the final minute of the first quarter, Delana DeBusk knocked down a jumper from the elbow, and then Anna Shaw stole the inbound pass that followed and laid it in for the Lady Devils.
With 25 seconds left in the quarter, Lindy Carter sank a pair of free throws to close the gap to 14-10.
With 6:11 left in the second quarter Grace Hayes gave Greeneville the lead when she drove from the left corner to an open space along the wing where she sank a jump shot.
A 3-pointer by Horne on the other end gave Central a 17-15 lead, but then Lauren Bailey came alive for Greeneville.
Bailey knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers to give Greeneville the lead back. She then came up with a three-point play and two more free tosses to give Greeneville a 24-19 advantage.
Bailey scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished the day with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
“That stretch in the second quarter was very important,” Watts said. “We look for Lauren to do that. We go as she and Delana go. If those two are going we are pretty hard to handle.”
With 1:43 left in the first half, DeBusk took a feed from Chloe Marsh and knocked down a 3-pointer to put Greeneville in front 29-21.
West finished the half with a 3-pointer for Sullivan Central that closed the gap to 29-24.
The third quarter was a low scoring affair with just 14 combined points scored as the margin did not change and Greeneville took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Greenville stepped on the gas to start the fourth quarter, and after Hayes ran the floor for a transition layup the Lady Devils led 43-31 with 6:27 to play.
Back-to-back layups by DeBusk and Shaw moved Greeneville’s lead to 48-33 with 4:54 remaining.
Central got a three-point play from Rachel Niebrugge to close the gap to 50-39, but then Bailey scored eight points in the closing stretch to pull the Lady Devils’ lead out to 60-41.
DeBusk also finished in double figures with 14 points to go with six assists and six rebounds.
Saturday’s game wrapped up a tough week for the Lady Devils that included North Greene, Gatlinburg-Pittman and the Lady Cougars, all late additions to the schedule after cancellations due to COVID-19. Things will not get any easier for Greeneville as it heads to Jefferson County on Monday.
“I am so thankful we were able to schedule this game today. (Greenevlle athletic director) Brad Woolsey was so helpful,” Watts said. “Sullivan Central wanted us to play up there, but their administration would not let them. I am very fortunate that Greeneville City Schools embraces women’s sports like they do, and that we could host this.
"These three games were not easy games. We wanted to play the best games we could get this week, and I’m excited for our kids going forward.”
Sullivan Central 14 10 7 10 — 41
Greeneville 10 19 7 24 — 60
Sullivan Central: Horne 11, Yarber 11, R. Niebrugge 7, West 6, E. Niebrugge 4, Lambert 2.
Greeneville: Bailey 22, DeBusk 14, Shaw 7, Hayes 6, Marsh 5, Carter 4, Ellenburg 2.