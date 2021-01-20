Friday night was a fun night to be a Lady Devil.
Greeneville shared the ball, ran the floor on offense and flew all over the place on defense on the way to an 87-59 win over Jefferson County.
“We got after them defensively and then we ran and ran and ran,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We’re pretty fun to watch when were running like that. I love how this team runs. I love it when they are making assists.
"Tonight I wanted to get out of here with a 10-4 record, I wanted to get a lot assists and I wanted to see how many steals we could get. We did all of that, and that is a good team we beat.”
The win is Greeneville’s second in as many days and has the Lady Devils feeling good heading into a District 2-2A showdown with Grainger on Thursday. Grainger sits in first place in the district standings, undefeated in league play. Greeneville’s only district loss of the season is a 61-55 overtime loss at Grainger.
“We know Thursday night is huge,” Watts said. “The thing I have to do is make sure we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. We have to play like it's Jeff County. We have to have fun and share the ball.”
Greeneville first started pulling away from the Patriots at the midway mark in the first quarter. Lauren Bailey started things with a transition triple. She then drove the lane and kicked to Lindy Carter for another trey that put Greeneville on top 12-5 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
The Lady Devils then scored nine unanswered points to take a 24-10 lead. Bailey scored five of those points and Carter put in four.
Bailey led Greeneville with 29 points as she scored from all over the court while also owning the boards.
Carter put in 17 points and dished seven assists, while Tambryn Ellenburg added 15 points and Delana DeBusk put in 12.
The first quarter ended with Greeneville leading 29-17.
Greeneville’s offense started the second quarter a little slower, but the defense caused all sorts of problems for Jefferson County as the Lady Devils continued to jump passing lanes and win every loose ball while only allowing four points in the period.
With 3:13 left in the quarter, a turn-around jumper from Carter put Greeneville on top 39-19. Greeneville went to halftime leading 48-21. DeBusk slashed her way to the basket for six points in the period while Bailey also put in six points.
In the second half, Jefferson County figured out some things on offense, primarily Alexa Gramann figured out how to get to the rim as she put in eight points in the third quarter. She had 15 points in the second half as part of her team-high 20.
A three-pointer by Gramann cut the Lady Devils lead to 56-38 with 1:53 left in the third period.
Greeneville followed with Carter sinking four free tosses and Grace Hayes sinking two to push the score to 62-41.
DeBusk beat the buzzer with a jumper from the top of the key and Greeneville went to the fourth quarter leading 64-42.
Jefferson County chipped away at the lead again at the start of the fourth quarter and after Tara Scales made a charity toss Greeneville’s lead was 68-50.
Greeneville followed with Ellenburg converting a fast-break layup through contact and turning it into a three-point play. Ellenburg then hit from behind the arc twice while Bailey also sank a trey to push the lead to 84-53 with 3:58 remaining.
Greeneville 29 19 16 13 — 87
Jefferson County 17 4 21 17 — 59
Greeneville: Bailey 29, Carter 17, Ellenburg 15, DeBusk 12, Marsh 6, Hayes 4, Morelock 2, Shaw 1, Crumbley 1.
Jefferson County: Gramann 20, McMahan 10, Alvey 10, Denton 5, Scales 5, Fritz 4, Shannon 2, Satterfield 1.
BOYS
Greeneville 65
Jefferson County 54
The Greeneville boys started the game playing lock-down defense and let that carry them to their ninth win in a row.
“I feel like this team is doing a good job of playing together,” Greeneville coach BradWoolsey said. “Their connectedness on the floor is what you want to see. We want to win right now, and we like to win now, but we have to stay consistent and keep getting better as we get toward the postseason.”
Jefferson County’s 6-foot-10 center Noah Bowman scored the first two points of the night with a layup, but Greeneville went on a 16-2 run to take a 16-4 lead.
“I was really pleased with our defense in the first quarter,” Woolsey said. “We were connected and playing really hard. That start was huge.”
Jakobi Gillespie did most of Greeneville’s damage during the run as he slashed through the lane for seven points. Terry Grove scored four points from the block while Reid Satterfield sank a three-pointer and took a steal the distance.
All three players finished in double figures with Satterfield leading the way with 20 points. Gillespie had 15 points and Grove put in 12.
For Grove, it was a particularly strong effort as he was tasked with matching up with the towering Bowman, and he handled the challenge well.
“Terry was huge tonight,” Woolsey said. “I think he had four steals in the first half. He establish good position early and he was proactive in almost everything he did. I think he took it personal that Bowman had a pretty good game against us last time and he came out motivated.”
Greeneville finished the first quarter leading 18-9.
Satterfield started the second quarter with back-to-back triples to stretch Greeneville’s lead to 24-9.
Five points from the Patriots Kobe Parker closed the gap to 26-16, and a pair of putbacks by Cy Mincy cut Greeneville’s lead to 31-22 at halftime.
Grove started the second half with a jumper from the short corner after Connor DeBusk dished to him from the paint.
Four points from Satterfield moved the Devils lead to 38-22.
The Patriots closed the gap again with a 7-0 run in which Parker hit from deep in the corner to make the score 38-29.
DeBusk put Greeneville in front 47-31 when he stole the ball on the Patriots’ end of the floor and laid it in.
Greeneville went to the fourth quarter leading 49-38.
The fourth quarter started with Adjatay Dabbs knocking one down from behind the arc before Gillespie and Grove each laid shots off the glass as the lead moved to 56-38 with 5:13 to play.
Jefferson County answered with two three-pointers from Kade Parker and another from Kobe Parker to cut the Devils’ lead to 58-47.
Five points from Satterfield pushed Greeneville’s lead back to 65-49.
Greeneville 18 13 18 16 — 65
Jefferson County 9 13 16 16 — 54
Greeneville: Satterfield 20, Gillespie 15, Grove 12, Mayes 7, DeBusk 6, Collins 2.
Jefferson County: Ko. Parker 19, Bowman 13, Ka. Parker 11, Mincy 4, Medcalf 3, Thompson 2, Makva 2.