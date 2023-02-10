JOHNSON CITY — Class 3A Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to a 66-38 win at Science Hill on Friday night.
Greeneville improves to 21-7 and completes a season sweep of Science Hill. The Lady Devils defeated the Lady Hilltoppers by a nearly identical score of 65-38 on Jan. 7 in Greeneville.
Bailey knocked down her first of two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first quarter to help Greeneville jump to a 20-6 lead.
The Lady Devils led 35-15 at halftime and 51-28 after three quarters.
Greeneville had nine players score. Chloe Marsh had 12 points, while Kyla Jobe hit two 3-pointers and had 10 points.
Lindy Carter sank a 3-pointer and added seven points for the Lady Devils. Anna Shaw finished with seven points, Tambryn Ellenburg and Dalaina Martin each had four, and Abby Adkins and Matea Gray each chipped in two.
Kierra Whitney scored eight points for Science Hill, now 10-19.
Greeneville will play at Morristown East on Monday.
BOYS SCIENCE HILL 38 GREENEVILLE 36
Science Hill's Jaysahn Swartz scored just seven points, but his two free throws with 0.5 seconds to play snapped Greeneville's seven-game winning streak.
Science Hill avenges a 60-55 loss at Greeneville on Jan. 7. The Hilltoppers have won three straight games and improve to 7-21, while the Devils drop to 18-11.
Greeneville missed a jumper from the free throw line in the final seconds. Swartz corralled a loose ball rebound, was fouled and sank the game-winning free throws.
Greeneville led 8-6 after one quarter, but trailed 18-13 at halftime and 26-22 after three quarters.
Greeneville freshman Trey Thompson led all scorers with 12 points. Jayquan Price hit a 3-pointer and finished with seven points. Isaac McGill had six points on two 3-pointers, Zaydyn Anderson hit a 3 and had five points, Adjatay Dabbs hit a 3 and had four points, and Kameron Lester chipped in two points.
Greeneville will play at Morristown East on Monday.