SEYMOUR — The Greeneville Lady Devils sure know how to beat the region championship blues.
For the second straight year after falling in the region title game, the Lady Devils put on their big-girl shorts, bused down to Seymour for a Class 3A sectional on Saturday and kicked some butt in a 68-43 win to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
"I really wanted the (region championship), but I love this one," Greeneville coach Annette Watts said as her Lady Devils cut down the nets. "I'm just really proud. Every player that stepped on this floor gave it all they had, and that's all I ask."
Greeneville, which lost 59-58 in the region championship at Elizabethton on Wednesday, now heads to Murfreesboro where Watts believes the Lady Devils can make some noise.
In Greeneville's first trip to the state tournament since 2010 last year, the Lady Devils lost 62-54 to Jackson South Side in the quarterfinals.
"I've always said you've got to get there before you know how to win there," Watts said. "We've been there. So now I expect us to know how to win there.
"With five seniors, we've got a lot of hungry girls who don't want to just get there again. They want to go out there and win."
It took Greeneville a smidge longer to shake Seymour than it did last year when the Lady Devils defeated the Lady Eagles 64-44. But Greeneville closed the first quarter with an 11-3 run for a 20-12 lead and led the rest of the way.
Greeneville's senior Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey sparked the 11-3 spurt with a steal and a layup and then a tough turnaround jumper over a double team, and she capped the run with a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Fellow senior Chloe Marsh had the other four points in the run on back-to-back layups.
Bailey led all scorers with 19 points, while Marsh had 15. Sophomore Kyla Jobe continued to assert herself with 16 points.
"A lot of tonight was those girls saying, 'We're going back to the state tournament. We're going back to The Glass House. Nobody's going to stop us from going back,'" Watts said.
Jobe banked in a jumper to push Greeneville to its biggest lead of the first half, 25-12, at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter.
Seymour then rallied and cut the lead to 31-26 on a spin move by Caiden Russell with 2:38 left in the period.
Greeneville got some breathing room again when Anna Shaw sank a free throw and Jobe knocked down another jumper for a 34-26 lead at halftime.
A putback by Lindy Carter and a steal and layup by Bailey pushed Greeneville to a 38-26 lead at the outset of the third quarter, and the Lady Devils led by double digits the rest of the way.
Greeneville made it 56-38 at the end of the third quarter when Jobe drove left baseline, twirled as she was going out of bounds and hit Bailey cutting to the corner for a 3-pointer.
The Lady Devils hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter with their largest lead being the game's final margin.
Greeneville shot 46 percent from the floor and 80 percent (20-of-25) from the free throw line, while Seymour shot 40 percent (14-of-35) from the floor and 63 percent (10-of-16) from the free throw line.
Greeneville hurt Seymour most on the boards and with its press. The Lady Devils outrebounded the Lady Eagles 28-14 and forced 22 turnovers.
"Chloe and Lauren, I think, both had double-doubles scoring and rebounding," Watts said. "I thought we could have an advantage on the boards."
Greeneville, now 27-8, also got seven points from Shaw, six from Carter, three from Tambryn Ellenburg and two from Dalaina Martin.
Jaden Cummings scored 14 points and Bailey McCoy had 11 for Seymour, which ends its season at 26-10.