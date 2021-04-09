The offense was clicking for the Greeneville softball team on Thursday as the Lady Devils took down South Greene 10-5.
“I was pretty pleased with how we played today,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “I was proud of the way we started with three runs in the first inning. I told the girls to focus on that top and middle part of the ball. We wanted to hit hard line drives. With this wind today we had to keep the ball low, out of the air, and the girls did a good job doing that.”
Ella Moore led the Lady Devils by going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI on Thursday.
“Ella is one of our most consistent hitters,” Restivo said. “She is very calm in the box and attacks pitches she knows she can hit. I was very pleased with her performance.”
As a team, the Lady Devils got 13 hits from seven batters. Ansley Collins was 3-for-4 with a double and Lydia Darnell was 2-for-5 with three RBI.
The night started with Greeneville putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. Kaley Bradley led off the day by smacking a line drive into center field. She moved up when Collins slapped a single through the right side of the infield. A fielder’s choice scored Badley and a failed pickoff attempt allowed Collins to score.
Lydia Darnell, who reached on the fielder’s choice, scored on South Greene’s third error of the inning for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Rebels tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the inning. Whitney Casteel led off by pinning a triple into the right-field corner. She scored on a groundout by Haley Gosnell.
With two out, Sydney Gentry dropped a single into center field and Katie Willett followed with a single to right. Both runners scored when Anna Willett put a line drive into left field. The inning ended when Anna Willet got caught at second base by a throw from the plate trying to take an extra base on the hit.
The Lady Devils put up three more runs in the second inning. With two out, Bradley got things going by reaching on an error. Collins beat out a ground ball to the right side and both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Back to back doubles by Moore and Darnell followed to push three runs across before South Greene could get out of the inning.
In the third inning, Chloe Etherton bounced a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman and Bradley reached on a walk. Moore then cleared the bases with a triple that curled hard to the foul pole in right field for an 8-3 Greeneville lead.
South Greene scored again in the bottom of third inning when Katie Willett knocked in Gosnell on a sacrifice fly.
South Greene closed the gap to 8-5 in the fourth inning. Lexi Miller started things with a bunt single before stealing second. Casteel then hit one up the middle that was booted into the outfield grass which allowed Miller to score.
Greeneville pushed across its final two runs in the fifth inning. Collins put a line drive into center and Moore scored her with a double to left. Darnell then knocked in Moore with another line drive to straightaway center.
South Greene was held to one run and two hits over the final four innings after Leah Phillips took over in the circle for the Lady Devils.
“I loved Leah’s confidence,” Restivo said. “She had a really good game the other day against West Greene, then she came in here and only gave up one run in relief. It was good for her confidence and that will help us later in the year.”
Bradley started the game in the circle. In three innings, she struck out two, walked two and gave up seven hits.
South Greene used three arms. Mallory Fillers started the game and took the loss. In 2⅓ innings, she gave up seven runs on seven hits with one walk. Miller came on next and threw 2⅔ innings with one strikeout, one walk and five hits allowed. Anna Willett threw the final two innings with one walk, one strikeout and one hit allowed.