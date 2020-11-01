For Greeneville’s four seniors, Olivia Brooks, Lindsey Cook, Lauren Thomas and Macy Vermillion, Monday will be the last time they put on the Lady Devils’ uniform, and they are determined to go out together with a state championship trophy in hand.
“It means everything to get to do this together,” Thomas said. “This will be our last game together, this will be my last game, and now it's time to show what we have.”
Greeneville will take on East Hamilton at 4 p.m. Central Time at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. The Lady Devils, led by their four seniors, will be looking to repeat as Class 2A state champions.
The game is part of a continued tradition for Greeneville, which is playing in its fifth state championship match in six years and is looking to win its fourth state title in that span. This is Greeneville’s eighth state tournament appearance since 2009.
That tradition is something Brooks, Cook, Thomas and Vermillion aspired to as they were coming up as teammates with the Greeneville Galaxy and in the YMCA league before that, and now they have a chance to further the program’s legacy.
“This is what we looked at when we were little,” Cook said. “We watched older girls make it here, and now we’re here playing for state. It really feels great to be here.”
The quartet estimates they have been playing together for 12 years, and they know Monday will be their last match with each other. Originally Saturday was supposed to be the last match of the season, but weather forced the state tournament to be postponed. In a year in which they knew the COVID-19 pandemic could halt the season at any moment, the group is savoring the extra time they earned playing together.
“I think growing up together as a group, and playing together has brought us together. We play for each other. It is special to get these last days together as a team at state. Now we just have to finish it,” Brooks said.
In such an unusual season where the offseason was almost nonexistent and there was constant nervousness about if the next match would be played, Greeneville coach Jerry Graham is even more appreciative that his team is playing in the last match of the season.
“The boys’ season got cut short after two games, and that was a tragic ending to that season,” Graham said. “When the girls started up with conditioning we tried to pass along how much they needed to appreciate the chance to practice, because we don’t know when it will be taken away.
"We felt blessed to start the season, and blessed to make it this far. We’re ecstatic that we get to finish this season, and that we get to do it in the big stadium.”
East Hamilton is playing in its fourth consecutive state tournament, and playing in its first state championship match. To advance to the finals the Lady Hurricanes beat Seymour 2-0 in the first round and then beat Hume-Fogg on penalty kicks.
Graham hopes that his squads experience playing on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights will make a difference.
“I think its a huge advantage to have been on this stage before,” Graham said. “It can be a little bit different story when you step on to that stadium field and go through those pregame activities. We’ve been through that, and I think that is an advantage for our girls. We’re hoping that will allow us to get our feet under us a little quicker.”
Graham thinks the most important thing for his team is to play fast. He wants the ball moving around the field and getting from player to player before East Hamilton has a chance to react. His team has done that well all year as they have scored from all across the field, but he wants them to find another level on Monday.
“For us, we want to find those passing lanes early,” Graham said. “We want to come out with a faster pace of play than we did in the quarterfinal match, and even the semifinal.
"We have focused on watching our film, and from what we’ve seen we feel like we can move the ball faster. We can work our combinations and use our passing lanes. We need better movement off the ball to make those passes successful.”
An old adage is defense wins championships. If that holds true, Greeneville should feel pretty good going into the title match. The Lady Devils have not allowed a goal at the state tournament, and have held opponents to 15 goals all season while shutting out 11 opponents. Greeneville has outscored Class 2A opponents 84-4 this season.
“I think our defense is something that gives us confidence,” Graham said. “We know that East Hamilton likes to play very direct. They like to play the ball up and over the top. They like to change the field. We told our back line to be ready for that switch. We feel pretty confident that they can shut that down.”
Defense has been a strength for East Hamilton as well. Hume-Fogg was the first team to score on the Lady Hurricanes in the postseason. Over the course of the year, the Lady Hurricanes have outscored Class 2A opponents 31-1.