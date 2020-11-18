The Greeneville girls basketball team opened its season with a strong statement on Tuesday evening by using overwhelming defense to propel it to a blowout win over Daniel Boone.
In a 72-34 win, the Lady Devils jumped on top quickly and never relented against a Daniel Boone squad that advanced to the Class 3A state sectionals last year.
“I loved our energy tonight,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “I thought our kids were eager to play and excited to play. I really liked everything we did.”
Largely because of the pressure applied by Delana DeBusk on the perimeter, with plenty of assistance from Grace Hayes and Lauren Bailey, Daniel Boone struggled to find an offensive rhythm. It took almost four minutes for the Lady Blazers to make their first field goal, and by that time they trailed 10-4.
“That start on defense was huge,” Watts said. “It took them out of their game. And look at us we’re tiny, we have to do that on defense. Our defense has to lead our offense.”
Greeneville went in front 14-4 with 4:07 left in the first period when Chloe Marsh stole the ball in the backcourt and then converted a three-point play.
The opening frame finished with Marsh putting back a miss to give Greeneville a 21-6 lead.
DeBusk picked up her third foul 1:27 into the second quarter and spent the rest of the half watching, but Anna Shaw came in and maintained a suffocating pressure on the ball.
After Bailey scored six points in the early portion of the second period, Shaw stole the ball at half court to start the fast break and then finished the break by trailing the play for a putback that gave Greeneville a 29-8 lead with 5:59 left in the first half.
Before the ball could get back across half court, Hayes made another steal and then set up Bailey for a bucket. The first half closed with two transition layups by Tambryn Ellenburg as Greeneville’s lead reached 43-15.
Bailey scored 15 points in the first half and led all scorers with 29 points in the contest. Marsh added 14 points and Shaw came off of the bench to put in 11 points.
“We talked to Lauren about letting the game come to her at halftime,” Watts said. “We knew she would come around, and she had a really good day.”
Less than two minutes into the second half, Greeneville’s lead reached 47-17 when Marsh powered in a basket over Boone’s much larger center, Kiley Beach.
Two more buckets by Bailey moved the score to 51-17.
Marsh added four points and Bailey drained a triple before the third quarter closed with Greeneville leading 61-27.
Bailey started the fourth quarter with a corner triple before Shaw took a pair of steals and turned them into transition layups for a 69-30 lead.
With a running clock and the bench emptied, the Lady Devils coasted to the 38-point win.
“It was wonderful to get everybody a lot of minutes,” Watts said. “They have worked hard in the preseason and you want to reward them with playing time.”
Greeneville 21 22 18 11 — 72
Daniel Boone 6 9 12 7 — 34
Greeneville: Bailey 29, Marsh 14, Shaw 11, Carter 6, Ellenburg 4, DeBusk 4, Martin 2, Hayes 2
Daniel Boone: Gourley 10, Dietz 8, Sarvis 6, Bacon 4, Beach 4, Chatman 2.
BOYS
DANIEL BOONE 61 Greeneville
55
The Greeneville boys played with a limited roster in its season opener due to most of its players still being with the football team, but despite that the Devils had their chances late.
The second half started with the Blazers leading 31-26, but on the opening possession of the third quarter Reid Satterfield nailed a triple to close the gap to 31-29.
The Devils continued to chip away and tied things 38-38 with 4:28 left in the third quarter when Connor DeBusk sank a pull-up jumper from the elbow.
Daniel Boone’s Breidon Gilliam answered with a pair of buckets to push his side back in front, but Avery Collins dropped in a layup just before the buzzer to cut the Blazers’ lead to 44-42.
Greeneville’s offense came out of the gate slow in the fourth quarter and did not score until Satterfield hit a triple three minutes into the final quarter to close the gap to 47-45.
Satterfield then went the length of the floor for a layup that tied things 47-47, and DeBusk put one off of the glass to knot things 49-49.
Daniel Boone answered with an 8-0 run in which Gilliam scored four points to give the Blazers a 57-49 lead.
Greeneville had chances to narrow the gap late, but three missed free throws and some empty possessions allowed Boone to escape with a win.
Greeneville maintained the lead throughout the first quarter with DeBusk and Satterfield each putting in seven points on the way to a 14-9 lead at the close of the period.
DeBusk and Satterifeld both scored 21 points on Tuesday to lead the Devils. Gilliam scored 21 for the Blazers.
Gilliam pulled Daniel Boone back in the second quarter, and after he dropped in six points in 2:22 the game was tied 17-17.
A 3-pointer by Boone’s Lucas Jenkins gave the guests a 23-19 lead.
Jenkins hit another triple and Caleb Head struck from deep as well on the way to a 31-26 halftime advantage.
Greeneville 14 12 16 13 — 55
Daniel Boone 9 22 14 16 — 61
Greeneville: DeBusk 21, Satterfield 21, Cannon 7, Collins 4, White 2.
Daniel Boone: Gilliam 21, Jenkins 14, Head 10, Stroope 7, Goodwin 7, Carrico 2.