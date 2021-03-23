The Greeneville softball team forced runs across the plate in tough situations on Monday and stranded runners on the base path with its defense to start District 2-2A play with a 13-3 win over Chuckey-Doak.
“I was pleased with how the girls came out today, especially after five games in two days over the weekend,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “I was very proud of the effort. The girls made the right adjustments. It’s what I wanted to see tonight.”
Monday’s scoring started in the top of the first inning when Lydia Darnell smacked a two-out, two-RBI single into center field that scored Kayley Bradley and Ella Moore
On the day, Greeneville scored six runs with two outs on the board.
Chuckey-Doak got one run back in the bottom of the first inning. Makayla Ramsey led off with a single to the left-center gap, and Katie Jones brought her home on a line drive to left field. The inning ended with the bases loaded as Bradley forced a pop up and then struck out Gracie Tipton.
From the circle, Ramsey struck out the first two batters in the second inning, but then the Lady Devils got hot and strung together four consecutive hits to put three more runs on the board.
Bradley started things with a single to left field and Ansley Collins scored her with a double to the left-center gap. Moore followed by skipping a ground ball down the third-base line. Laicy Darnell then sent a double to straight-away center that pushed the score to 5-1.
Laicy Darnell finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Lydia Darnell was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored.
Again in the second and third innings, Chuckey-Doak put runners on second and third, and both times Greeneville got out of the inning with no damage done. On the day, Greeneville stranded seven runners in scoring position.
“That was good to see from the defense,” Restivo said. “My shortstop Ansley Collins made two very impressive plays, one where she was very deep in the hole. The errors that did happen, we picked each other up from them. I hope to keep seeing that from our defense.”
The fourth inning started with Collins beating out a bunt for a single. After she crossed the base, the throw got away from the Lady Knights which allowed her to advance to third.
Moore scored her on another bunt single. Lydia Darnell scored Moore on a line drive up the middle. A bases-loaded walk scored Laicy Darnell, and the final run of the side crossed on an error for a 9-1 lead.
Ramsey scored again for the Lady Knights in the bottom of the fourth inning. She started the side with a double to deep center field and scored from third on a failed pick-off attempt.
Greeneville stretched the lead to 13-2 in the fifth inning. Moore led off with a single and Laicy Darnell followed with a two-run homer to left.
Ashlyn Rachon put a single into left field and Lydia Darnell went the opposite way with a double. Lauren Million scored both with a fly ball to center field.
Chuckey-Doak got back-to-back doubles from Sydney Shipley and Hayleigh Taylor to start the bottom of the fifth inning, but then Bradley and the Lady Devils sat down the next three batters in order.
Ramsey was 2-for-2 for Chuckey-Doak with a double and two runs scored. Kaitlyn Foulks went 3-for-3, and Taylor was 2-for-2 with a double.
Bradley earned the win for Greeneville. She threw all five innings with five strikeouts, two walks and 10 hits allowed.
Ramsey took the loss. She went four innings with 13 hits allowed, three strikeouts and three walks.