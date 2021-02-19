The Greeneville girls started the night by playing lock-down defense for the length of the floor, and they never stopped running in a 60-point win to open postseason play.
In the opening round of the District 2-2A tournament on Thursday, the No. 2 seeded Lady Devils had little trouble advancing, knocking off No. 7 West Greene 86-26.
“We brought a lot of energy tonight,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Our press got us going tonight, and then we were able to work on some things that we may need on Saturday.
“I might be known as a defensive coach, but these players are offensively minded. They want to score, and we got to use our defense to get our offense going tonight.”
The win likely sets up a third meeting with South Greene on Saturday in the tournament semifinals at Greeneville. That will be exactly two weeks since the last meeting between the teams, a 112-101 triple-overtime classic the Lady Devils won at South Greene. No. 3 South Greene will have to first beat No. 6 Claiborne on Friday.
“We have to know they are mad because we have beaten them twice, and we went into their house and beat them,” Watts said. “We have to be just as mad that we had to play so long to get the win. It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be a great game. And we have to come ready.”
Thursday’s action started with the Lady Devils scoring the first 20 points of the contest. The Lady Devils forced turnovers and made the Lady Buffs take tough shots, but what made the biggest difference is that they never stopped running the floor.
Just over two minutes into the contest, Grace Hayes swiped the ball from West Greene and quickly flung it ahead to Delana DeBusk, who laid it in for a 9-0 lead.
Midway through the period, Watts made wholesale substitutions, but the Lady Devils did not slow down. With 3:55 left in the opening quarter, Anna Shaw grabbed a rebound and sent the ball ahead to Tambryn Ellenburg, who was already past the defense for a 17-0 lead.
Megan Daniels put West Greene on the board with 2:32 left in the quarter, but Ellenburg answered with a 3-pointer on the trip the other way.
The first quarter ended with Greeneville leading 26-5.
West Greene’s Tayli Rader scored the first points of the second quarter, but then Greeneville scored the next nine.
Lauren Bailey scored the first seven of those points. First on a transition layup after a steal by Hayes, next on a pull-up jumper and finally on a triple from the corner. The sophomore led Greeneville with 26 points and also reached the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
After Kinsley Ellenburg and Daniels put in five points for West Greene, Greeneville scored the final 18 points of the half to take a 55-12 lead.
Bailey scored the first four points of the run before Hayes hit from behind the arc. Hayes, Shaw and Ellenburg then took advantage of Lady Buffs’ turnovers and turned them into quick buckets on the other end.
Ellenburg finished with 16 points for Greeneville, while Hayes and Chloe Marsh each scored 10.
Greeneville only dressed 10 players on Thursday, and the first five and second five played close to equal minutes. Watts hopes that helps the whole squad going forward, giving her starters a little more rest while allowing the reserves to earn some postseason experience.
“That is so important,” Watts said. “We could have to call on any of them at any time. Tambryn Ellenburg is like a sixth starter, but those other four have come a long way. We saw some good things tonight, and that is huge going forward.”
Greeneville got hot from behind the arc to start the second half with Bailey hitting from deep twice and Lindy Carter sinking one as the lead jumped to 64-14.
DeBusk made two at the charity stripe to push the Lady Devils’ lead to 70-16, and the third quarter closed with Greeneville leading 74-21.
Just over a minute into the fourth quarter, Shaw intercepted an inbounds pass at mid court and moved it ahead to Ellenburg, who turned it into a three-point play for a 79-21 lead.
Breanna Cloran scored five points in the period for West Greene, but Greeneville scored the final five points of the night to push the lead to 60 points.
Daniels led West Greene with 10 points.
Thursday’s loss ends West Greene’s season.
Greeneville 26 29 18 12 — 86
West Greene 5 7 9 5 — 26
Greeneville: Bailey 26, Ellenburg 16, Marsh 10, Hayes 10, Carter 7m DeBusk 6, Crumbley 5, Shaw 4, Morelock 2.
West Greene: Daniels 10, Ellenburg 7, Cloran 5, Rader 4.