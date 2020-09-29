In preparation for a deep postseason run, the Greeneville volleyball team scheduled some of its toughest non-conference matches over the final week of the regular season.
On Monday, the Lady Devils passed their first test with a 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 16-14 win at South Greene.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They kept their focus, they stuck with it and they had guts tonight,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “What I kept telling them was to be aggressive. Most of our errors came from playing it safe. I just wanted them to go for that kill shot, and they eventually got it.”
The Lady Devils will finish the week by hosting Tennessee High on Tuesday and traveling to Morristown East on Thursday. Then they will enter the District 2-2A tournament next week as the top seed.
“We needed to win a five set match,” Franklin said. “We needed to feel that pressure and to push through it. And it’s good to get that confidence from winning a fifth set.
“We schedule these games on purpose. We want to see bigger blocks and bigger hitters. That’s not only to see what we need to fix, but to see that we can beat teams like this.”
The teams battled back and forth all night with neither really taking control of any of the sets, and that carried into the fifth set.
Greeneville jumped in front at the start, South Greene rallied, and before the Lady Rebels could close things out Greeneville swung in front for the final time to steal the win.
The Lady Devils pulled out to a 6-2 lead in the fifth set behind a kill and a tip from Nikkayla Stewart and a series of South Greene errors.
Lauren Bailey added two kills and Stewart came up with another from the back row to put Greeneville in front 10-4.
South Greene coach Stephen Gregg then called a timeout and whatever he told his squad inspired it. Jordyn Roderick slammed down three kills and Macey Snapp produced an ace to close the gap to 11-8.
With Roderick at the service line, South Greene took the lead. And after a kill by Addison Williams, the Lady Rebels led 14-12.
Stewart answered with a tip and kill to tie things 14-14, then two errors by South Greene sent Greeneville to a 16-14 win.
Stewart had a huge night on Monday with 16 kills, 12 blocks, 13 digs and three aces. Bailey had 16 kills and 10 blocks. Ansley Inscore had eight kills and 17 digs, Jules Aiken had 22 assists and 13 digs, and Eden Aiken had 20 assists and 11 digs.
Chloe Marsh and Emma Renner each had 19 digs for Greeneville. Takiya Curry had nine blocks and Jocelyn Gillespie had eight blocks.
The evening started with the Lady Rebels taking the first set, but Greeneville certainly did not make it easy.
Early in the set, South Greene got kills from Roderick and Williams to take a 4-1 lead. After an ace by Aydan Dyer, the lead reached 9-4.
South Greene took its biggest lead at 17-10 when Roderick sent a kill straight down the line.
Greenville began to close the gap and after a second-hit push by Jules Aiken the lead was down to 17-15.
In the closing stretch, Williams put down three kills and Roderick added two as the Lady Rebels picked up a 25-20 win.
In the second set, South Greene again took a 4-1 lead with Williams putting down a pair of kills.
Greeneville came back to tie things 6-6 on a block by Marsh, then a block by Stewart put the Lady Devils in front 10-7.
Greeneville picked up its blocking and that carried through the rest of the night. Early on the paths of Williams’ and Roderick’s swings were open, but as the night went on Greeneville’s blockers made them think more at the net and that made a big difference in the Lady Devils capturing the win.
“Our blocking was a difference maker,” Franklin said. “I am so proud of all of our blockers, but especially Takiya and Jocelyn for making the adjustments. I think their hitters got frustrated and they started sending us easier shots.”
South Greene took a 17-13 lead on a tip by Williams.
Back-to-back kills by Bailey evened things 17-17, then she came up with a block to put the Lady Devils in front 19-18. Bailey put down two more kills as Greeneville earned a 25-21 win.
The third set started tight with South Greene’s Snapp breaking a 5-5 tie with an ace.
Marsh broke a 7-7 tie for the Lady Devils with a kill, but South Greene went back in front at 13-9 on a block by Ava Clark.
An ace by Lexi Miller stretched South Greene’s lead to 16-10. With Williams and Roderick scoring on tips and the Lady Devils responding with too many errors, South Greene took a 25-22 win.
In the fourth set, the teams traded points in the early going before three straight serves by Eden Aiken gave Greeneville a 7-4 lead.
Two kills by Inscore and a block by Stewart gave Greeneville a 14-8 advantage. Inscore came up with two more kills as Greeneville earned a 25-18 win to force the fifth and decisive set.
South Greene will finish the final week of the regular season by going to West Greene on Tuesday and Hancock County on Thursday. The Lady Rebels will then be the top seed in the District 1-A tournament.