MURFREESBORO — The Murfreesboro Central Lady Tigers are taller, bigger and every bit as athletic as the Greeneville Lady Devils.
Central, though, couldn’t match Greeneville’s determination on Wednesday. The Lady Devils shook off a rough first game and survived an elimination match with a 12-25, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24 win in the Class 2A volleyball state tournament at Siegel High School.
“Super gritty effort,” a relieved and excited Greeneville coach Sara Aiken told the Lady Devils in their postgame meeting.
Greeneville improves to 29-7 and advances to play Signal Mountain (29-12) in another elimination match at 9:30 a.m. central time on Thursday at Siegel.
Signal Mountain lost 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 to Creek Wood on Wednesday. Murfreesboro Central ends its season at 24-16.
Things couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start for Greeneville in Wednesday’s first game.
For starters, Aiken turned in the wrong starting lineup for the Lady Devils, thus senior middle hitter and top blocker Lauren Bailey had to be subbed in.
The Lady Devils never really found their rhythm after that as Central hammered kills all over the floor and never trailed en route to the 25-12 win.
“I take that on me. I own that first set loss. I mis-wrote the lineup,” Aiken said. “I didn’t set them up for success. But the girls came back after all that chaos and put it together. To be able to push through three straight sets after that ... I think that’s what champions do. Whatever the outcome of the tournament will be, that’s the mindset of a champion. And I’m proud of them for that.”
From the second game on, it didn’t look like the same two teams from the first game.
Greeneville jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second game when Hannah Gray notched a kill and then served three straight points.
Central couldn’t return Gray’s first serve and then made a hitting error before Eden Aiken scored on a dump over the Lady Tigers’ front row.
Central rallied and led by as many as three, 18-15, on an ace by Emma Grace Smith.
Greeneville surged ahead again 20-18 with a 5-0 run.
Kyla Jobe sparked the spurt with a kill and a tip before Eden Aiken faked a set and dumped the ball back over her head to tie it 18-18.
Chloe Marsh followed with an ace and Eden Aiken had a kill just inside the end line for the 20-18 lead.
A Greeneville error and a kill by Central’s Emma Laird tied things again at 20 before the Lady Devils reeled off five straight points to tie the match 1-1.
Back-to-back errors by Central pushed Greeneville to a 22-20 lead. Bailey then notched her first kill of the match, Eden Aiken scored on a bump to the left corner and the Lady Tigers made another error for the 25-20 final.
In the third game, Gray notched a kill off a block and Bella Devoti hammered two kills as Greeneville jumped to a 5-2 lead and never trailed en route to the 25-17 win.
The Lady Devils took their biggest lead at 22-13 when Jobe slammed a kill off a defender on the back row and out of bounds and followed that with a block before Central made a hitting error.
Central got no closer than six after that with Eden Aiken ending the game with an ace.
Greeneville never trailed in the fourth game, taking its biggest lead – 14-7 – when Bailey smoked a kill off a defender on the back row and out of bounds.
Central chipped away at the lead and eventually tied it twice, 23-23 on a kill by Mia Finley and 24-24 on a Greeneville service error.
Greeneville grabbed a 25-24 lead when a spike by Finley landed just over the end line, and the Lady Devils put the game and match away on an ace from Marsh.
“I hope the other teams watch our gritty performance in this match and think about it a lot,” Sara Aiken said with a chuckle. “I hope they see that and are worried.”
With Central clogging the middle throughout the match, the majority of Greeneville’s kills came from the left and right sides.
Devoti finished with 10 kills; Marsh had five kills, 13 digs and two aces; Eden Aiken had seven kills, six aces and seven digs; Gray had five kills and seven digs; Bailey had four kills and nine digs; Jobe had two kills and 14 digs; and Lanna Click had two aces and seven digs.
“I didn’t want this year to end because this is my senior year,” Eden Aiken said. “If we’re going to lose, we want to be giving 100 percent. So coming in, we decided to give it our all no matter what the outcome is going to be.”