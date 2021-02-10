Nikkayla Stewart and Emma Renner helped the Greeneville volleyball team to its best season ever this fall, and to its first state tournament appearance in 29 years as seniors.
On Wednesday they got to reach one more milestone together as they signed letters of intent with the programs they will join at the college level.
“It is such a relief to get this done. It feels so good to make this decision,” Renner said. “This year has been overwhelming and stressful. We never knew if we were going to get to play the next game or if the season might end. Then we finished by going to state and that was almost a shocking feeling.”
Stewart signed with Mars Hill University and Renner signed to join the Royals of Johnson University.
“It feels like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” Stewart said. “It feels good to make this official and to know where I am going. I have worked my butt off to earn this opportunity and it means everything to have this opportunity to play at the next level.”
As a senior, Stewart earned All-State honors, was the District 2-2A Most Valuable Player and the Region 1-2A tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She finished her senior year leading Greeneville with 317 kills. She had 97 blocks, 287 digs, 80 aces and 29 assists.
Stewart joins a Mars Hill program that went 15-15 in 2019 and will begin a spring season on Feb. 26. The Lions are an NCAA Division II program in the South Atlantic Conference. Mars Hill is located about an hour from Greeneville just across the state line in North Carolina.
“Mars Hill felt like a home away from home,” Stewart said. “The coach (Tony Fontalle) felt like a dad to me. There is a family atmosphere among the team that I really liked. And it’s just far enough away that I can be away while my family can still watch me play.”
Renner played libero for the Lady Devils. She earned All-District 2-2A and All-Region 1-2A honors as a senior. She led the Lady Devils with 426 digs while adding 90 assists and 21 aces.
Johnson University is located in southeastern Knox County and participates in the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association. The Royals went 11-4 this past season. The school his home to just 800 students and Renner is fond of the close-knit atmosphere on campus.
“Johnson felt very homey,” Renner said. “It’s very compacted and very small, and I feel like everywhere I look I will always have a friend. The coach is someone who I have been able to get to know for a long time, and I just felt at home there.”
Renner wants to study health sciences and go to veterinary school when her time at Johnson is done.
“I love animals and have always wanted to go into the medical field,” Renner said. “I feel like the best direction for me is with animals instead of people.”
Stewart wants to be an athletic trainer, and the program at Mars Hill really attracted her to the school.
“I just want to stay around sports. That is something that I love,” Stewart said. “I have had a few injuries, and I know what it is like to get through those. I would like to help others through that process.”