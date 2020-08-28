West Greene gave Greeneville all it wanted in the first set on Thursday, but the Lady Devils shook that off and completed a third straight sweep of a Region 2-2A opponents in the early portion of the season.
After the close call in the first set, Greeneville won 25-22, 25-10, 25-15.
“We started slow, but the energy picked up as the day went on,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “At times our serve receives were shaky. When they were on we got into to our offense and we did really well, but we were inconsistent. The girls battled through, and in the second and third sets they seemed more focused and energetic.”
West Greene’s Madison Greenlee started the first set with a kill that Kinsley Ellenberg followed with three strong serves for a 4-0 lead.
A five-serve streak by Ansley Inscore swung Greeneville in front at 8-4. Jenny Hardin capped the run with a kill.
Greeneville’s biggest lead of the set came at 18-12 on an error by the Lady Buffs.
Back-to-back aces by West Greene’s Kaleigh Douthat tied the set 19-19.
Greeneville did not take the lead for good until 23-22. The Lady Devils then finished the set with consecutive kills by Takiya Curry and Inscore.
Curry led Greeneville on Thursday with seven kills while Inscore and Lauren Bailey each had five. Jules Aiken had 18 assists and 13 digs. Emma Renner had 18 digs and Eden Aiken had 12 assists.
The Lady Devils were able to use their bench extensively.
“We have a strong bench this year,” Franklin said. “That was big today because we were down a starter. They came in and contributed, and really didn’t miss a beat.”
With Jules Aiken at the service line, Greeneville jumped to a 5-0 lead in the second set. In the stretch, Nikkayla Stewart had two kills and Curry had one.
An ace by Eden Aiken pushed Greeneville in front 15-6, and a kill by Bailey made it 18-8.
Ellenburg gave West Greene its last points of the set with a kill. Jules Aiken then capped Greeneville’s 25-10 win with an ace.
In the third set, the teams traded points early with a tip by West Greene’s Taylor Lawson tying things 4-4.
Greeneville took the lead for good at 6-5 on a kill by Jocelyn Gillespie. Then a kill by Bailey put Greeneville on top 11-6.
An error at the net by the Lady Devils let West Greene close the gap to 13-10, but from there Greeneville began to pull away again.
Inscore served five straight points as the lead reached 19-10. Curry and Natalie Ford each had kills in the run.
Two aces by Alexandra Duckworth moved Greeneville to a 24-13 lead before the Lady Devils captured a 25-15 win.