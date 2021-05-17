The Greeneville softball team’s bats stayed hot on Saturday morning as the Lady Devils pounded Claiborne on its way to capturing the District 2-2A championship.
The Lady Devils earned 13 hits, including six doubles, in a 13-1 win in the District 2-2A tournament championship game.
The win comes after Greeneville fell to Claiborne 1-0 on Tuesday in a game where the Lady Devils earned just one hit.
“It’s crazy where we have come from in just one week,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “It’s great to see the girls keep that energy, that fire, that fight going over the last three days. When we play like this, when we act like this, this is our potential every time we step on this field.”
Greeneville moves on to the Region 1-2A tournament where it will host Unicoi County at 1 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
The hits started early for the Lady Devils as they plated three runs in the first inning. Ansley Collins started things by slapping a double into left field. Lydia Darnell and Ashlyn Rachon followed by sending consecutive doubles into the left-center gap.
Laicy Darnel then slammed a single by the third baseman before Lauren Million snuck a line drive over the second baseman to score Rachon and move the score to 3-0.
The Lady Devils added five runs in the second inning. Madison Carpenter started the side with a walk and was knocked in by Collins who skipped a ground ball through the left side. Ella Moore then sent an RBI double to center field to score Collins.
Rachon reached on an error and was scored when Laicy Darnell put another double into right field. Darnell’s Courtesy runner, Taliana Hernandez, scored on a wild pitch to give Greeneville an 8-0 lead.
The Lady Devils got started with two outs in the third inning. Moore got the side started by dropping a single into shallow right-center. Lydia Darnell hit into an error by the shortstop and Rachon loaded the bases with a walk.
Laicy Darnell knocked in two runs when she lofted a fly ball high into center field that the Lady Bulldogs got under but could not hold onto. Million slipped a ground ball through the right side to score Rachon and Hernandez again scored on a wild pitch for a 12-0 lead.
All four runs in the third inning were scored with two outs, and 11 of the Lady Devils’ 13 runs on Saturday were scored with two outs.
“It’s really good to see that with two outs. It’s good to see the girls keep fighting,” Restivo said. “Of course we don’t want to wait for two outs, but it’s good to know they are going keep fighting and work those at bats.”
In the fourth inning, Kaley Bradley put a double into right field and was scored when Moore put a line drive into left field for a 13-0 advantage.
Claiborne’s lone run came in the top of the fifth inning before the game ended early by run rule. Emma Myatt reached on a walk and took second on a passed ball. She scored when Lillie cox put a single into center field.
Cox ended the inning on third base. On the day, Greeneville left nine Lady Bulldogs stranded in the five-inning contest.
Moore led Greeneville by going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Million, Collins and Laicy Darnell all earned two hits. Bradley, Collins, Rachon, Moore, Laicy Darnell and Lydia Darnell all had doubles.
“The girls are seeing the ball really well right now,” Restivo said. “They are taking simple swings. The key is keeping things simple and working for line drives.”
Leah Phillips earned the win in the circle. She gave up four hits, walked six and stuck out none.
Myatt took the loss for Claiborne. She gave up eight hits with one walk and no strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Cox finished the game on the rubber for Claiborne, and she also earned two of the team’s four hits.
Claiborne also advances to the region tournament and will travel to Elizabethton on Monday.