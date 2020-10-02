The Greeneville soccer team did a lot of things right on Thursday night, but an unlucky bounce in a crowded box led to Powell escaping with a win.
Greeneville controlled possession and found far more shot opportunities than the Lady Panthers, but Powell came up with the right shot to leave Tusculum University with a 1-0 win.
“Obviously I’m disappointed in the loss,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We out possessed and out shot them. We had some great opportunities. Defensively we thought we played with a lot intensity and a lot of heart. We just have to score.”
The deciding goal came in 61st minute after Chloe Ashley sent a good look at the frame that Greeneville keeper Mikayla Weems was able to get a hand on and tip over the top.
Ashley took the ensuing corner kick and lobbed it into the box. The ball banged off a few feet before it arrived at Autumn Daniels in traffic, and she was able to push it between the posts from close range.
On the night, Greeneville’s defense only allowed Powell to attempt four shots with Olivia Norris playing sideline to sideline while Brylee Tweed and Lauren Thomas turned away several opportunities before they had a chance to develop.
On offense, the Lady Devils kept getting looks in front of the goal starting in the second minute and continuing to the finish.
In the 19th minute, Norris moved the ball from midfield to Delana DeBusk who then made a quick pass to Olivia Brooks who was all alone in the box. As Brooks began to shoot, Powell keeper Emaleigh Marshburn came storming out of the goal and deflected the ball away from the frame.
Late in the half, Macy Vermillion and Lindsey Cook used some good combination play to get the Lady Panthers turned around before Vermilion found Tanna Bookhamer behind the defense on the left side of the box. Unfortunately for the Lady Devils, Bookhamer’s shot sailed just wide of the goal.
In the second half, Greeneville focused on playing the ball to Vermillion along the left wing, and allowing her to look for scoring options with crosses.
She put some good looks into the box, but every time Marshburn was able to get in the way to preserve her clean sheet.
“Powell put a lot of pressure on us, and they compacted the space in the goal,” Graham said. “The girls were having a hard time finding some of the passing lanes that have been there in our past few games.”
After wrapping up the District 1-2A championship on Tuesday, the Lady Devils have one more week of play before they will start their journey to defend their Class 2A state title.
“We scheduled Powell and we scheduled Hardin Valley next week because those are both really good teams that we want to see late in the season,” Graham said. “We want to see high quality teams right now. We have a great team this year, and great group of girls. We just have to work on a few things to get ready for the postseason.”