MURFREESBORO — The Greeneville soccer team had plenty of tricks for Livingston Academy on Halloween night, and they used them to treat themselves to a trip back to the Class 2A state championship match.
On Saturday night, the Lady Devils overwhelmed Livingston Academy with their high-pressure offense and eventually turned in a 6-0 win in the state semifinals.
“I’m proud of these girls and where we have come from this season,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We started the year with a few losses and replacing our whole backline. But these girls have grown and now we haven’t allowed a goal at the state tournament.
"These girls fight year in and year out, and to get back to the state championship game is tremendous. These girls just continue to build on what the groups before them started.”
Greeneville moves on to its fifth state championship match in the past six years and will play East Hamilton at 4 p.m. Central Time Monday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
East Hamilton advanced to the championship by defeating Hume-Fogg on penalty kicks in its semifinal contest.
“It feels amazing to be going back to the championship game. I’m almost speechless,” Greeneville senior Lindsey Cook said. “This is our last chance. As seniors we don’t get a next year, and we just want to make the most of it.”
Saturday could not have started any better for the Lady Devils as Cook took possession at the opening whistle and quickly maneuvered through the Lady Wildcats before firing in the first goal just 26 seconds into the contest.
“I got a really good pass from my teammate and then I saw a lot of space between the defenders,” Cook said. “We always talk about how important the first five minutes can be, and shutting a team down early. I just took my space and tried to find a corner of the frame.”
While Cook certainly made scoring look easy from the start, Livingston Academy spent the rest of the first half focused on loading up the box, seemingly more concerned with making sure Greeneville did not add to its total than finding goals on the other end of the field.
The Lady Devils were able to break through the wall Livingston had made in front of the net in the 21st minute. Delana DeBusk stabbed into the 18-yard box before dropping a pass back to Cook, who powered home a goal through the void DeBusk created.
The first half ended with Greeneville leading 2-0, but holding a 26-0 shot advantage.
In the second half, the Lady Devils made some adjustments and the goals started falling in a hurry.
In the 48th minute, Cook sent a shot goalward that the Lady Wildcats’ defense stepped in front of. The ball made its way to Macy Vermillion, who took one touch to position herself, and then slammed a shot inside the left post for a 3-0 lead.
“We had to change our game plan a little bit,” Vermillion said. “We knew they were compacting us in and we couldn’t play as wide as we normally do. We just started pinging it off each other. We wanted to shoot it and run, and know we would find tap-in goals.”
Still in the 48th minute, Cook sent a cross across the box along the left wing to Olivia Brooks near the right post. Brooks met the pass with her foot and redirected the ball past Livingston Academy keeper Tori Hinds.
Four minutes later, Vermillion made a run into the box that drew all of the defense’s attention. As the Lady Wildcats closed on her, Vermillion slipped a pass to Anna Shaw and Shaw slipped it into the net.
Greeneville’s final goal of the night came in the 70th minute when Skylar Mitchell fired in a shot from deep in the back-left corner of the 18-yard box.
Over the final 20 minutes of Friday’s contest, Greeneville got its bench heavily involved. That not only allowed it to rest some of its starters on a night when its upcoming opponent had to play an extra 20 minutes, but it let some of its key contributors in the future experience state tournament action.
“It’s great to get those younger girls in, and it's neat to look out there and see some of those girls and know that is the future of our program,” Graham said. “Being able to do that tonight is really beneficial in trying to get us here next year and the year after that.”