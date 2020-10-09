SEVIERVILLE — The Greeneville volleyball team had to battle for every point on Thursday night, but the fight was worth it as the Lady Devils regained their spot at the top of District 2-2A.
After coming up short to Seymour a year ago, Greeneville was able to take down the Lady Eagles 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 to capture its sixth district championship in seven years.
“I’m just proud of the girls,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “They battled tonight. They played more aggressive and harder as the match went on. They just wouldn’t let plays die tonight. I love all of these girls. They deserve this, and they had to work for it.”
Both Greeneville and Seymour will move on to the Region 1-2A tournament next week at Greeneville. The Lady Devils will open against District 1-2A runner-up Sullivan South while Seymour will take on District 1-2A champion Sullivan Central. The semifinals winners will advance to the state sectionals.
“Getting home court advantage is huge,” Franklin said. “Being at our place will help, but so will being that number one seed. We have to keep working on blocking because we will be going against bigger hitters. We have to work on our tempo, and playing faster.”
The day did not get off to a good start for the Lady Devils as errors mounted and they dropped the first set 25-22.
Greeneville did lead at 5-2, but two missed kill opportunities and a double hit swung Seymour in front 8-6.
From there the set was tied seven times, and Greeneville led briefly at 15-14 after a block by Takiya Curry.
After a 21-21 tie, Lauren Patterson put down a kill for Seymour and then three Lady Devils’ errors gave the Lady Eagles the win. In total, 11 of Seymour’s 25 points in the set came from Greeneville miscues.
The Lady Devils rallied in the second set to tie things 1-1 with a 25-22 win.
“That first set we were quiet and we were playing safe,” Franklin said. “I think on the court and on the bench we started getting loud, and I think that loosened us up. I just told them to hit the ball, to go and attack.”
Greeneville took a 6-1 lead to start the set with Nikkayla Stewart slamming two kills and Chloe Marsh scoring a kill and a tip.
Seymour did not go away and after two aces by Patterson the set was tied 8-8.
Two kills by Claire Robinette had Seymour in front 15-11, but then Stewart got hot at the net. She came up with two kills and a block to give Greeneville a 16-15 lead.
The set was tied five times until Lauren Bailey finished things out for Greeneville by scoring the Lady Devils’ final three points with two blocks and a kill.
The third set was not much different as the set was tied three times until a tip by Jocelyn Gillespie put Greeneville in front 11-10.
Kills by Curry, Stewart and Ansley Inscore followed as Greeneville’s lead moved to 14-10.
Greeneville pushed its lead to 22-18 by keeping a few long volleys alive until Seymour made a miscue.
In the closing stretch, three serve errors by Seymour sent Greeneville to the win.
In the fourth set, a tip by Gillespie tied things 6-6 and then two serves by Eden Aiken gave the Lady Devils an 8-6 lead.
An ace by Marsh gave Greeneville a 12-7 advantage.
The lead reached 16-10 when Jules Aiken sent a serve over and the Lady Eagles did not play the second hit. Aiken then sent over a quick dump on a second hit to give Greeneville a 20-12 lead.
Seymour closed the gap to 21-18 after two kills by Patterson and a block by Carley Gaddis.
Greeneville called a timeout, and out of it went to Lauren Bailey who hammered two consecutive kills for a 23-18 lead.
Seymour narrowed the margin to 23-21 before Marsh put down a kill and then served a ball Seymour could not return.
Stewart led Greeneville with 17 kills and 11 digs. Bailey had 12 kills, Curry had nine and Gillespie had seven. Marsh had 12 digs and seven kills. Jules Aiken had 24 assists and 13 digs, and Eden Aiken had 22 assists. Emma Renner had 24 digs.
D
istrict 2-2A Season Awards
MVP – Nikkayla Stewart, Greeneville
Setter of the Year – Skylar Jenkins, Northview
Libero of the Year – Kaylie Hallcox, Seymour
Blocker of the Year – Sierra Bates, Northview
Co-Hitter of the Year – Lauren Patterson, Seymour
Co-Hitter of the Year – Haven Sharp, Northview
Server of the Year – Chloe Marsh, Greeneville
All-District 2-2A Team
Shelby Smith, Sevier County
Madison Greenlee, West Greene
Kailee Bradley, Pigeon Forge
Jules Aiken, Greeneville
Emma Renner, Greeneville
Zoee Bailey, Pigeon Forge
District 2-2A All-Tournament Team
MVP – Chloe Marsh, Greeneville
Nikkayla Stewart, Greeneville
Jules Aiken, Greeneville
Lauren Patterson, Seymour
Kaylie Hallcox, Seymour
Skylar Jenkins, Northview
Paiton Whaley, Pigeon Forge