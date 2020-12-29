After an 18-day layoff, the Greeneville girls basketball team was pushed to the limit on Tuesday night in its first game back on the court.
The Lady Devils built a 14-point lead in the third quarter and watched it disappear in the fourth, but down the stretch they figured out how to get in front at the finish for a 71-66 win over North Greene.
“We got up big, but our young team got tight in crunch time,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “North Greene, an older team, was able to roll with the punches to come back. Even though we won, we have to learn from that.
"We looked like we had practiced three times in the last 20 days. But it was huge for us to be challenged like that tonight. We have another tough one on Thursday against Gatlinburg-Pittman, and I want that. How are you going to get better if you don’t play good teams?”
The second half started with the Lady Devils leading 37-31, and that increased on the first possession when Lauren Bailey drained a 3-pointer.
With 6:21 to play in the third quarter, Grace Hayes drove to the rim to give Greeneville a 47-33 advantage.
The lead once again went to 14 points at 49-35 with 5:45 left in the quarter when Chloe Marsh made a pair at the charity stripe.
The Lady Huskies then started working the ball inside and taking advantage of their size in the post. As part of a 13-0 run, Brooklyn Anderson put six points off the glass while Shelby Davenport put in five points to close the gap to 49-48.
Greeneville answered with layups from Hayes and Anna Shaw, but North Greene’s Sonya Wagner closed the quarter with a bucket to close the margin to 53-50.
On the opening possession of the fourth, Anderson kicked the ball out to Hailee English in the corner and English tied things at 53-53.
English then laid in a transition layup to put the Lady Huskies in front 57-54 with 6:34 to play.
The Lady Devils responded with Lauren Bailey running the floor in transition for a layup that turned into a three-point play.
North Greene led for the final time when Emily Britton hit from behind the arc with 4:44 left and made the score 60-59.
The Lady Devils kept running the floor and Bailey put in three more transition layups to put Greeneville on top 68-63.
“We knew running the floor was going to be the key tonight,” Watts said. “We had to be quicker tonight because we sure weren't bigger.”
Greeneville held North Greene without a field goal over the final 3:18 to regain the lead and then to stay in front to the finish.
“Defense was the key at the end,” Watts said. “We had to get stops, and we had to make our bunnies and our free throws. I think we just got more focused down the stretch.”
The first quarter started with the teams trading buckets until Tambryn Ellenburg hit a straight-away triple to put the Lady Devils in front 13-9.
Marsh followed with four points in the paint and Ellenburg again struck from deep as Greeneville closed the quarter leading 20-12.
The second quarter also began with the teams trading buckets until a jumper from the elbow by Marsh started a 7-0 run for Greeneville. Shaw followed with a pair of steals she took the distance and Greeneville grabbed a 35-23 advantage.
North Greene closed the half strong with Anderson scoring five points in the final two minutes and Davenport sinking a triple to cut Greeneville’s lead to 37-31.
Bailey led Greeneville with 17 points. Marsh scored 15, Delana DeBusk added 12 and Ellenburg put in 11.
Anderson scored 18 for North Greene and Davenport put in 17.
Greeneville 20 17 16 18 — 71
North Greene 14 17 19 16 — 66
Greeneville: Bailey 17, Marsh 15, DeBusk 12, Ellenburg 11, Shaw 8, Hayes 6, Carter 2.
North Greene: Anderson 18, Davenport 17, Wagner 9, English 8, Bernard 7, Savage 4, Britton 3.