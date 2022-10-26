CHATTANOOGA — Zainab Manneh showed Greeneville what she can do if given enough space. The Lady Devils made sure never to allow it again.
Greeneville fell behind before a minute had elapsed but quickly recovered, scoring three first-half goals en route to a 4-1 win over Dyersburg in Wednesday’s Class 2A state quarterfinals at Girls Preparatory School.
Anne Marie Konieczny didn’t appear the least bit rattled, delivering the equalizer 2:03 into the contest and the go-ahead penalty kick in the 19th minute. The Lady Devils (14-10) didn’t allow any more shots by Manneh after her opening-minute goal, which gave her 46 for the season.
“She’s like the fastest person I’ve ever seen,” Konieczny said. “It definitely woke us up. We were like ‘OK, it’s go time,’ which we should’ve done that before. It was a good thing for us.”
Konieczny certainly picked up the pace, launching a 25-yard shot just beyond the keeper’s reach to equalize the match. She later set up her own PK by dispossessing Dyersburg and feeding a through ball to Anna Shaw, who drew a foul inside the box as Greeneville took a 2-1 lead.
“Great run by Anna, breaking the back line and getting her shoulders in front of the defender,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “That made the defender have to either foul or let her go.”
In both halves, Greeneville finished with 10 more shots than the Lady Trojans, finishing with a 29-9 advantage overall and 12-5 on goal. Konieczny led the Lady Devils in shots taken with eight, and shots on goal with five.
Officials, though, did rule the Lady Devils offsides on seven occasions.
SHUT IT DOWN
Manneh helped Dyersburg take advantage of an errant pass in the opening minute. Anna Fisher fed Manneh for the 1-0 lead. But with Molly Hartman and Allie Renner pressure covering, along with Abi Kate Moore denying the ball late in the first half, the Lady Trojans struggled to find Manneh offensively the rest of the match. The Lady Devils also marked Addie Hurt, who typically feeds Manneh on the attack.
“We knew after that first goal we had to pressure cover, just deny (Manneh) the ball completely,” Konieczny said.
Virginia Kerber took four of Dyersburg’s nine shots.
PULLING AWAY
Greeneville took a 3-1 halftime lead in the 35th minute, when Kaylee Myers set up Abby Adkins inside the 18-yard box.
“You give Abby the ball inside that 18, she can turn just as good as anybody we have on our team,” Graham said. “To get rest for our starters and get bench production, that’s huge at this level.”
The second half’s only goal came in the 55th minute, when Kendyl Foshie finished from inside the box.
Lily Evatt saved two Dyersburg shots in each half to finish with four. Anna Shaw took seven shots and Tanna Bookhamer had four for Greeneville, with Foshie and Adkins each shooting on goal twice.
McKenzie Duggan made eight saves for the Lady Trojans, who finished the year 19-3 overall.
REVENGE TOUR
Greeneville has waited since last October for another shot at Page. The defending state champion Lady Patriots ended Greeneville’s two-year title run in the 2021 semifinal round with a 1-0 triumph. After 74 scoreless minutes, Page converted a free kick to defeat Livingston Academy 1-0 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.
“Their back line is really solid, really physical,” Graham said. "We have to deny the ball to those wingers and deny the cross, turn them back instead of letting them serve the ball.”
UP NEXT
Greeneville faces Page at 4 p.m. in Thursday’s semifinal round. The Lady Devils, who improved to 10-0 all-time in the state quarterfinal round, are 5-4 in the state semifinals.