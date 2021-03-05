Greeneville’s Macy Vermillion has wanted to play college soccer ever since she was a little girl and on Friday she signed a letter of intent with Lincoln Memorial University.
“I’m super excited, I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was a little girl and I’m glad that it finally happened,” Vermillion said. “Since I was six years old and I started playing soccer the goal has been to play college soccer. For that to be real now seems crazy. Every time I step on the soccer field it's pure adrenaline and love every second of it.”
Vermillion has been a standout for the Lady Devils for four years and was a key piece to the program’s back-to-back state championships. With her help, Greeneville has advanced to the state tournament each of the past four years. She was a two-time All-State selection by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
As a senior, Vermillion had 12 goals and 10 assists, including a goal in the state championship game while helping the Lady Devils to an 18-5 record. As a junior, she had 19 goals and 16 assists in another state championship season.
“My past four years have been the best soccer experience I could think of,” Vermillion said. “I love Greeneville High School and I love playing for my school.”
Lincoln Memorial is an NCAA Division II school located in Harrogate. The Lady Railsplitters play in the South Atlantic Conference. In 2019, they went 17-5 and won their second consecutive SAC championship.
LMU has started a spring season this year 1-0-1 with a 2-1 win over Carson-Newman and a 1-1 tie with Tusculum.
Vermillion felt very comfortable with Lincoln Memorial’s coaches and feels like she can come in and be an immediate contributor.
“When I visited LMU it felt like home,” Vermillion said. “The campus is beautiful and the team was so nice. I talked to a lot of different coaches and visited several different schools, but I felt LMU was the best team in the best division in the best conference.
“What convinced me to go there is I had a long talk with the head coach, and he told me that he thought I was a leader, that I would come and fight for a spot. I’m hoping to go in as a freshman and get some playing time, and expand my role over time.”
In the offseason, Vermillion has continued to play with her club team. She is working with private instructors and has been hitting the weight room hard, hoping to be in top form when fall rolls around and she arrives on campus.
Vermillion plans on studying elementary education at LMU.
“I felt God has called me into teaching,” Vermillion said. “I took a teaching class here at Greeneville and I absolutely loved it. It feel like that's what I am supposed to do.”