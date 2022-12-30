Grainger’s Lady Grizzlies posted a 64-38 win over the West Greene Lady Buffs Thursday morning in the day’s tip-off contest in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym.
Grainger held a 17-5 first quarter lead and improved that margin with a 38-15 halftime spread.
Maddie Hurst led the Grizzlies (6-8) with 15 points while Alyvia Sneed scored 12. West Greene (3-15) was led by Taylor Lawson with 16 points while Breanna Ellis scored 13
Grainger advances to play Morristown West in the day’s first game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. West Greene takes on county rival Chuckey-Doak Friday at 9 a.m.
WEST GREENE (38): Breanna Ellis 3-9 4-4 13, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor Lawson 5-8 6-7 16, Bryant 1-5 2-2 5, Ripley 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 11-29 12-13 38.
GRAINGER (64): Dellinger 1-5 2-2 4, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0, Tanner 2-5 0-0 4, Dossett 0-3 6-8 6, Ritter 1-4 0-0 2, Maddie Hurst 6-7 3-4 15, Scott 2-3 1-2 5, Hayes 3-10 1-2 7, Brickey 2-5 0-0 6, Evans 1-3 0- 3, Sneed 5-6 0-0 12. TOTALS: 23-55 13-18 64.
3-Point Goals: WG—1 (Bryant). GHS—5 (Brickey 2, Sneed 2, M.Hurst).
Score by quarters:
West Greene 5 10 11 12 — 38
Grainger 17 21 11 15 — 64
KNOX WEBB 55 NORTH GREENE 40
The Spartans of Knox Webb got 20 points from freshman Meeyah Geen and 14 from Madelyn Ladd.
Webb (10-4) was up 20-8 after one quarter and 34-18 at intermission. The Huskies managed to hang around but could not mount a serious threat in the second half.
North Greene (7-9), who due to injuries was limited to six players, got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Sonya Wagner while Zoe Sanders tallied 14.
Webb will play in the 6 p.m. game Friday, while the Huskies have the 12 noon contest.
KNOX WEBB (55): Overton 3-5 0-0 7, Madelyn Ladd 6-14 1-1 14, Mixon 1-3 0-0 2, Emery 1-4 1-4 4, Bush 1-6 0-0 2, Blair 2-8 0-2 4, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson 1-1 0-0 2, Meeyah Green 9-14 1-2 20. TOTALS: 24-26 3-9 55.
NORTH GREENE (40): M.Buchanan 0-1 2-2 2, Zoe Sanders 6-12 1-1 14, Gaby 2-9 2-2 6, G.Buchanan 1-5 1-3 3, Sonya Wagner 6-14 2-3 15, Head 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-44 8-11 40.
3-Point Goals: KW—4 (Overton, Ladd, Emery, Green). NG—2 (Sanders, Wagner).
Score by quarters:
Knox Webb 20 14 15 6 — 55
North Greene 8 10 9 13 — 40
PIKEVILLE (Ky.) 54 USJ 35
Pikeville’s Lady Panthers gradually pulled away from University School of Jackson in the second and third periods and went on to a victory over the Bruins.
Pikeville led 14-11 after one period but gained a 16-7 scoring advantage in the second frame for a 30-18 lead. The Bruins were unable to mount a second half rally as Pikeville made only six turnovers the entire game.
Trinity Rowe continued her fine guard play with 16 points, three assists and four steals to lead the Panthers. Kristen Whited and Kyera Thornsbury each netted nine.
Eighth grader Haylen Ayers was the only double digit scorer for the Bruins with 10 points.
Pikeville will take on Knox Webb at 6 p.m. Friday. USJ meets North Greene in a game that starts at noon.
PIKEVILLE (54): Alviin 1-3 0-0 3, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Rowe 6-10 2-3 16, Whited 2-7 4-5 9, Thornsbury 3-5 3-4 9, Jackson 4-8 0-0 8, Theiss 0-2 0-0 0, Kidd 1-4 0-0 3, Sparks 3-6 0-0 6. TOTALS: 20-52 9-12 54.
USJ (35): Driver 1-3 0-0 3, Spellings 1-2 0-0 2, King 2-3 0-0 5, Haylen Ayers 1-7 8-8 10, Barham 3-6 0-0 6, Hays 2-10 0-0 6, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Sallee 1-1 1-3 3. TOTALS: 11-36 9-11 35.
3-Point Goals: PHS—5 (Rowe 2, Alvin, Whited). USJ—4 (Hays 2, Driver, King).
Score by quarters:
Pikeville 14 16 14 10 — 54
USJ 11 7 9 8 — 35
OAK RIDGE 67 MERCER CO (Ky.) 52
Down 33-25 at halftime, Oak Ridge came out smoking in the second half and rallied past Mercer County.
The Lady Wildcats (4-8) overcame that deficit by the 2:38 mark of the third when they tied the score at 39-39, and the 20-11 scoring spurt in that period left them with a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Oak Ridge never let up a bit down the stretch and began widening their lead with the play of Ayana Porter, who scored 22, and Ze’Yana Stewart, who pitched in 21. Jenna Johnson scored 15 and was a force on defense, especially in the second half.
The Titans of Mercer countered with 13 points from Teigh Yeast, 11 from Anna Drakeford and 10 from Skylar Webb.
Oak Ridge will now play Providence Day (NC) at 4:30 Friday, while Mercer will take on South Greene in the 10:30 a.m. affair.
MERCER COUNTY (52): Teigh Yeast 5-10 3-5 13, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Drakeford 5-9 0-0 11, Lanham 3-5 0-0 9, Dunn 1-6 0-0 2, Skylar Webb 4-5 2-2 10, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Jessie 3-3 1-2 7. TOTALS: 21-41 6-9 52.
OAK RIDGE (67): Strickland 2-10 1-2 5, Ze’Yana Stewart 8-10 3-6 21, Ayana Porter 8-13 5-5 22, Green 2-7 0-0 4, Jenna Johnson 7-13 1-3 15. TOTALS: 27-53 10-16 67.
3-Point Goals: MC—4 (Lanham 3, Drakeford). OR—3 (Stewart 2, Porter).
Score by quarters:
Mercer County 13 20 11 8 — 52
Oak Ridge 11 14 20 22 — 67
KNOX CATHOLIC 61 THOMAS DALE (Va.) 55
Knox Catholic rallied in the fourth quarter to take down Thomas Dale of Virginia in the first quarterfinal game.
The Knights of Thomas Dale had led through three quarters, up 31-28 at intermission and 47-44 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Irish caught up in the fourth and eked out the win behind 23 points from Sydney Mains. Amaya Redd added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Logan Connaster also scored 11. Guard Jazmin Williams scored only five but had eight assists.
Thomas Dale High had Nylah Wilson with 21 points while Tamyah Webb netted nine and Zoe Foster eight.
Catholic advances to the tournament semifinal game on Friday at 7:30. Thomas Dale will play Friday in the 1:30 p.m. contest.
KNOX CATHOLIC (61): Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Logan Connaster 3-7 2-2 11, Krueger 0-2 1-4 1, Amaya Redd 5-9 1-2 11, Sydney Mains 8-16 1-2 23, Frana 3-5 1-1 7. TOTALS: 22-44 7-12 61.
THOMAS DALE (55): Nylah Wilson 9-14 0-0 21, Dawson 2-10 0-0 4, Webb 4-13 1-2 9, Broadus 1-2 2-2 4, Foster 4-5 0-0 8, Jackson 2-2 2-2 6, A.Foster 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 23-47 6-8 55.
3-Point Goals: KC—10 (Mains 6, Connaster 3, Mitchell). TD—3 (Wilson 3).
Score by quarters:
Knox Catholic 12 16 16 17 — 61
Thomas Dale 15 16 16 8 — 55
UPPERMAN 60 LUMPKIN CO (Ga.) 45
Two defending state champions, Upperman from Tennessee and Lumpkin County from Georgia, went head-to-head in a quarterfinal match, and the Tennessee squad came out on top as the Bees from Baxter beat the Indians to advance to the tourney semifinals on Friday.
Upperman put some distance between them and their opponent in the third quarter after a nip-and-buck battle throughout the first two periods. Upperman led by only a 31-29 margin at intermission. But they owned the third quarter, outscoring Lumpkin 18-5 to take control.
Jayla Cobb turned in a nifty effort for the winners, scoring 24 points, dishing out eight assists and coming up with seven steals. Taylor Dolente scored 15 and Abigail Johnson netted 14.
Lumpkin County’s Averie Jones was the game’s top scorer with 25 as she had four 3-pointers and hit 10-of-14 shots from the floor. Lexi Pierce added nine points.
The Indians will play in the 3 p.m. game Friday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY (45): Brooks 2-2 0-0 4, Averie Jones 10-14 1-1 25, Pierce 3-6 2-2 9, Mullinax 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18-37 3-3 45.
UPPERMAN (60): Mullins 2-4 2-3 7, Stiles 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Dolente 6-8 0-1 15, Jayla Cobb 8-13 7-7 24, Abigail Johnson 7-8 0-0 14.
3-Point Goals: LC—6 (Jones 4, Pierce, Mullinax). UHS—5 (Dolente 3, Mullins, Cobb).
Score by quarters:
Lumpkin County 18 11 5 11 — 45
Upperman 16 15 18 11 — 60
ALCOA 73 ELIZABETHTON 69
Alcoa and Elizabethton staged an old-fashioned shootout in the final quarterfinal game of the night, with the Tornadoes advancing to the Friday semifinals.
Alcoa will take on Upperman in the 9 p.m. contest. Elizabethton plays at 3 p.m. against Lumpkin County.
Alcoa held a 29-22 halftime lead, but Elizabethton continued to battle in the second half and closed the deficit to 66-64 with about three minutes left in the ball game.
But the Tornadoes made their free throws down the stretch and never allowed the Cyclones to knot the score or grab the lead.
Karli Haworth continued her high scoring ways for Alcoa with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. Macie Ridge and Amelia Pfeiffer each scored 15 and Mak Bremer added 13 to give the Tornadoes a balanced scoring attack.
Elizabethton was led by Renna Lane with 24 points while Lina Lyon scored 23.
ELIZABETHTON (69): Holly 2-9 0-0 6, Lina Lyon 9-17 3-4 23, Renna Lane 8-9 3-4 24, Mathena 2-9 2-2 6, Fowler 1-5 0-0 3, Whitson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 3-4 0-0 7. TOTALS: 25-55 8-10 69.
ALCOA (73): Daugherty 2-3 0-0 4, Macie Ridge 5-11 2-2 15, Pitts 0-2 0-0 0, Amelia Pfeiffer 6-13 3-7 15, Karli Haworth 7-16 9-11 28, Ai. Pfeiffer 0-1 0-0 0, Mak Bremer 5-9 1-2 13. TOTALS: 25-55 15-22 75.
3-Point Goals: EHS—11 (Lane 5, Holly 2, Lyon 2, Fowler, Lee). AHS—10 (Haworth 5, Ridge 3, Bremer 2, Pitts).
Score by quarters:
Elizabethton 13 9 26 21 — 69
Alcoa 15 14 22 24 — 75