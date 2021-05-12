The North Greene softball team extended its season on Tuesday night with a 4-0 win over Cloudland in the District 1-A Tournament semifinals.
With the win North Greene earns a spot in Thursday’s district championship game against Unaka, and a place in next week’s Region 1-A Tournament.
“I’m happy to get the win, and I thought we played a clean game,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “If you don’t win at this point in the season you don’t play again. Hopefully we have a good crowd here on Thursday for Unaka. That has become a rivalry for us. Unaka and North Greene have played for a more than a few district titles, and its always fun.”
Campbell Gaby in the circle and North Greene’s defense behind her were the stars on Tuesday as they shut out the Lady Highlanders after giving up five, seven and seven runs in their three previous meetings this season.
Gaby struck out 10 on Tuesday, with seven coming in the final three innings. She gave up seven hits and walked none.
“Cambell pitched well, and we made the plays we had to make to win the game,” Weems said. “Campbell didn’t walk anyone and stayed around the plate. Even the balls they hit I didn’t feel like they hit them very hard. She was in control of the game.”
The Lady Huskies scored three runs in the first inning. Eliza Brown, Haley Kirkpatrick and Anna Weems all reached base on walks. Brown scored the first run on a wild pitch before Kessie Antonelli ripped a line drive into left field to score Kirkpatrick and Weems.
“We were opportunistic on the bases today,”Weems said. “Of our four runs, those players reached on three walks and a hit batter. Eliza Brown made some really good plays on the base path, and Kessie Antonelli had a really good hit in the first inning. I think scoring those three runs early was really important.”
North Greene extended its lead in the third inning with Brown leading off the side by being hit by a pitch. She stole second and went to third on a sacrifice fly by Kirkpatrick. Weems walked before Gaby hit a high pop up to the second baseman. The ball was dropped and Weems was thrown out at second, but the play allowed Brown to score.
As a team North Greene earned just five hits on Tuesday. Antonelli led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Despite earning seven hits Cloudland put just one runner in scoring position on Tuesday.
Thursday’s championship game will start at 6 p.m. at Legion Field in Greeneville. Unaka lost only once in league play this season, 4-3 to North Greene on April 29. On Tuesday the Lady Rangers beat Sullivan North 7-2 in the other semifinal.
“Unaka is a good team, they won the Tiny Day Classic here a couple of weeks ago,” Weems said. “I think they are one of the better teams in East Tennessee in any classification. They can hit, and a lot of time hitting leads to momentum. If they get on a roll they can be hard to slow down. We have make sure they don’t get momentum.”