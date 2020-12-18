Taking the court for the first time in eight days, the North Greene Lady Huskies used a hot start to take down the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights 69-39 on Thursday.
The Lady Huskies scored 32 points in the first quarter and used an early 22-0 run to pull away.
“It was good to play tonight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “The girls have worked hard and had a good week of practice. We wanted to play tonight, and I think we showed that early. We have been working on some new stuff on offense and I think it looked good tonight.”
The night started with Chuckey-Doak’s Earendia Davis maneuvering through the lane for a pair of easy layups, which led to Buchanan calling a timeout just over a minute into the contest.
During the stoppage, Buchanan implored his team to step up on defense, and the Lady Huskies gave up just one more point the rest of the period.
On the offensive end, North Greene scored 22 unanswered points out of the timeout. Sonya Wagner moved the score to 8-4 with a triple from the corner, and Shelby Davenport made the lead 11-4 when she converted a three-point play.
Hailee English capped the run with a putback that put North Greene in front 26-4. Seven Lady Huskies scored in the run.
Chuckey-Doak’s Bri Lowe broke the scoring streak by making one at the charity stripe.
North Greene was not done scoring in the opening period and put in six more points over the final 29 seconds.
Brooklyn Anderson laid one off of the glass, Breezy Savage went the length of the floor before dropping in a floater and Davenport made a pair of free tosses to give North Greene a 32-5 lead at the close of the quarter.
“They came out like they were itching to play and they were happy to be out there,” Buchanan said. “Defensively, we broke down the first two possessions and had to call a timeout. But offensively I thought they came out with both barrels blazing.”
North Greene put four players in double figures with Anderson scoring 15, Savage 13, Wagner 11 and Davenport 10. Eleven of the 12 Lady Huskies who dressed scored.
North Greene was without some key contributors in the contest with senior forward Haleigh Bernard and reserve point guard Zoe Sanders sidelined.
“Just about everybody scored tonight. They all did some good things, even the one that didn’t score made some good plays,” Buchanan said. “It was good to get them all in. The way things have gone, we have had to cancel a lot of JV games and our young girls just haven’t been rewarded with game time. Overall, it was a good night.”
Midway through the second quarter North Greene stretched its lead to 39-9 when English drove in for a layup.
The Lady Huskies’ biggest lead of the first half came at 43-9 when Anderson stole the ball at mid court and took it the other way for a layup.
Anderson scored three more points in the second quarter to send North Greene to halftime leading 46-13.
The teams traded points in the third quarter as North Greene extended its rotation. Davis scored eight in the quarter for the Lady Black Knights and Hannah Roberts put in six points as their deficit narrowed to 58-29 at the close of the period.
In the fourth quarter, Wagner and Campbell Gaby both scored four points for North Greene, and the Lady Huskies took their biggest lead at 69-35 when Natausha Harmon drained a jumper from the short corner.
Lowe scored four points in the quarter for Chuckey-Doak, as the final margin crept back to 30 points.
Davis put in a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Knights.
The boys’ game was not played on Thursday because players in the Chuckey-Doak program were showing COVID-19 symptoms and were tested for the virus prior to the game.
North Greene 32 14 12 11 — 69
Chuckey-Doak 5 8 16 10 — 39
North Greene: Anderson 15, Savage 13, Wagner 11, Davenport 10, Gaby 6, English 5, Ripley 2, Harmon 2, Bailey 2, Britton 2, Buchanan 1.
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 18, H. Roberts 8, Lowe 7, Johnson 2, Taylor 2, Carter 2.