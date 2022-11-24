BLUFF CITY — The North Greene Lady Huskies are going through the toughest stretch they've endured in years.
They're mourning beloved assistant coach Randy Bailey, who died last Saturday.
They're walking wounded, missing starters Zoe Sanders and Hannah Miller with more players getting banged up seemingly by the possession.
And on Wednesday night, they dropped to 2-5 on the season with their third loss this week in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East, this time 52-24 to Daniel Boone.
It's a lot of pain to endure for a proud program that has reached the Class A state tournament the past three seasons.
Fortunately for the Lady Huskies, they still have coach James Buchanan, who's not only one of the best basketball minds in East Tennessee, but also one of the best voices of reason.
"We're getting on the job training on life," Buchanan was saying after Wednesday's game. "The girls are seeing in a high school basketball season that things don't always go the way you've got it mapped out, and that's the way life is going to be.
"Some of them might go through some very difficult times later in their lives. They might go to work one day and somebody comes and tells them, 'Hey, we're having to cut back. We're going to have to let you go.' And now they're trying to figure out how they're going to feed their kids.
"When things like that happen, they've got to come up with a plan," Buchanan added. "You don't quit. You don't feel sorry for yourself. You just move on and you keep fighting."
North Greene was never in Wednesday's loss. Daniel Boone – a Class 4A team – jumped to a 14-2 lead after one quarter, led 24-12 at halftime and 40-14 at the end of three quarters.
The Lady Huskies shot just 31 percent (9-of-29) from the floor, 29 percent (4-of-14) from the free-throw line, turned the ball over 24 times and were outrebounded 40-16.
Making matters worse, Haley Bailey rolled an ankle and Sonya Wagner sat out the second half with a bruised arm.
"Nobody cares. You go talk to any other school about North Greene's problems and they're going to say, 'We've got our own problems. We ain't got time to worry about them,'" Buchanan said. "I told the girls, 'Nobody cares about us but us. We don't make excuses. We just keep fighting. The five who are out there on the court, just give it your best.'"
The hardest part about having so many injuries and players playing out of position, of course, is it limits what offensive sets a team can run.
"We're very limited in what we can call, but we're not limited in the amount of courage and determination these kids have," Buchanan said. "I was proud of them tonight. Some people are going to look at that final score and be like, 'This guy's an idiot if he's happy.' But I couldn't be more thankful for these girls.
"If I had to come up here, play under these circumstances and go 0-3, I wouldn't want to go 0-3 with any other group of kids."
While winning a holiday tournament would have been nice, Buchanan would rather the Lady Huskies be healthy and playing their best basketball come playoff time in February.
"We'll keep battling. Our motto here for a while is 'Keep holding down the fort until the cavalry comes,'" he said. "If the kids who are hurt get healthy and come back, then in the meantime, hopefully everybody else has improved and we've established some depth. Maybe we'll be better off for all this in the end?"
Despite hurting her ankle, Bailey led North Greene with 10 points. Grace Buchanan finished with eight, including a 3-pointer, and Ella Head had three points on a 3-pointer.
Daniel Boone had nine players score led by 11 points from freshman Andrea Flores.
North Greene will host Hancock County on Tuesday.