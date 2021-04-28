The North Greene and Cloudland softball teams met for the third time in eight days on Wednesday, and for the third time they played a tight contest, but this time it was Clouland that came out of top.
Last week North Greene won at Cloudland 6-5, over the weekend in the Tiny Day Tournament the Lady Huskies won 9-7, but on Wednesday it was the Lady Highlanders who left Baileyton with a 7-4 victory.
“It was a tough game between two good teams, and it was another close game that we have played with Cloudland,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “Games like this come down to just a few plays, and tonight we didn’t make those plays.”
The Lady Huskies will have to regroup quickly as they host Unaka on Thursday in another big District 1-A matchup. Unaka is unbeaten in league play and has already swept Cloudland. North Greene lost at Unaka earlier in the year and has now split with Cloudland in league games. To get a first-round bye in the district tournament North Greene likely has to win on Thursday.
“We have to put this one behind us and come out and play tomorrow on a quick turnaround,” Weems said. “Unaka is one of the top teams in East Tennessee in any division, and we will have to be on the top of our game.”
Cloudland started the scoring in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs. Leadoff batter Karah Fields was walked and number two hitter Heaven Carroway was hit by a pitch. The next two at bats resulted in outs, but then Krisi Bare put an RBI single into left field to score the first run.
The second run crossed when Marlee Hughes hit a pop fly to left field that was run under but then watched as it fell to the turf.
North Greene answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first inning. Haley Kirkpatrick got things started by blasting a double into the left-center gap that went all the way to the fence. Zoe Sanders scored her by sending a line drive over the shortstop.
Cambell Gaby then dropped a single into right field to score Sanders and knot things at 2-2. The inning with the bases loaded.
In the second inning the Lady Highlanders scored two more runs. Gracie Freeman was the first to reach safely when she put a line drive through the left side. Fields then put a single into left, but a bad angle tracking the ball allowed Freeman to score from first and Fields to reach second.
Fields moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch.
North Greene was again able to tie the game in the second inning. Breezy Savage dropped a single just over first base on the right-field line. Kirkpatrick then scored her by sending her second double into the left-center gap.
Sanders put down a bunt single to move Kirkpatick to third, then with two outs Kessie Antonelli hit a ground ball to the shortstop, but Sanders beat the throw to third. That allowed Kirkpatrick’s run to count, tying the game at 4-4.
For the rest of the night the Lady Huskies’ bats went cold, and after earning six hits in the first two innings they managed just five hits over the final five innings. North Greene left nine runners on the base path on Wednesday, five of them in scoring position.
“We started hitting a lot of fly balls, and usually when you do that you are getting over anxious,” Weems said. “We hit the ball good in the first two innings, and then after that we had nine or 10 fly-ball outs. We’re not going to score many runs doing that.”
Cloudland took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Fields started things by slapping a single into right field. Carroway followed with a bunt single. With two outs Taylor Hicks sent a fly ball to left field that went off of the glove of Haley Bailey allowing Fields to score while putting runners on second and third.
Bare then sent a pop up the opposite way that landed right on the foul line and allowed both base runners to score for a 7-4 lead.
Gaby took the loss on the rubber. She struck out 10, walked two, hit one batter and gave up eight hits.
At the plate Sanders went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Savage was 2-for-2 with a triple, Kirkpatrick was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, and Gaby was 2-for-4 with an RBI.