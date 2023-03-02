BLOUNTVILLE — North Greene wasn’t able to keep up with a red-hot Hampton offense on Wednesday night, and the Lady Huskies dropped a 57-32 decision in the Region 1-A tournament championship game at West Ridge High School.
North Greene, now 19-17, will play at Oneida at 7 p.m. Saturday in the sectionals with a trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro on the line. Oneida (26-6) defeated Harriman 64-51 in the Region 2-A title game.
Sonya Wagner led the Lady Huskies with 17 points, while Hannah Miller added eight points.
Grace Buchanan, Miller and Wagner were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Huskies battled from the opening tip, but Hampton was able to use a quick start to pull out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.
North Greene cut the gap to two points early in the second with buckets from Miller and Wagner, but a 15-0 Hampton run proved to be too much for the Lady Huskies to overcome.
"It got worse every time that we played them," North Greene coach James Buchanan said. "I think the first time we played them we lost by six, and then at their place, it was like nine. Last week, I think it was 12 or 13, and then tonight it was 25 or whatever it was.
"It got worse, and we tried to make some adjustments. A lot of that, as far as the 18 points we gave up in the first six minutes of the game, is on me. We just had a hard time keeping them in front of us in man-to-man. There was always a mismatch, and they always seemed to be getting to the rim. If we did get help there, they're kicking out and finding shooters, and all five of them shoot it well. That being said, we thought zone was the answer, but we're not a zone team."
Now the Lady Huskies have a couple of days to file this game away.
"It is always big," Buchanan said of getting the game out of their system. "These kids have done real well at that.
"They are such a humble group. When it's over, it's over and they're ready for the next challenge. They don't dwell on things of the past. I am not worried about this game or anything like that lingering. We will just do our work, we will get our preparation in and give ourselves, hopefully, the best chance to win as possible on Saturday."