MURFREESBORO — It was the wrong time for the offense to go cold, but ultimately that is what brought an end to the North Greene girls run in the Class A state tournament on Friday.
The Lady Huskies shot 16 percent from the field through three quarters, and despite a valiant push late fell 49-41 to Summertown in the semifinals.
“I have to give a lot of credit to these girls for not giving up and showcasing a lot of fight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We were undersized today. We don’t carry around the accolades these other schools do. We don’t have the Miss Basketball finalist or kids with Division I offers. But we are a scrappy bunch, a tough-nosed group. They play together and it's been an absolute joy to coach them this year.”
The loss ends what was the second-most successful season in program history as the Lady Huskies advanced to the state semifinals for just the second time. In 2011, North Greene advanced to the state championship game.
The Lady Huskies’ four seniors – Breezy Savage, Haleigh Bernard, Natausha Harmon and Emma Southerland – finish their careers at North Greene with 106 wins.
“This has been the best season since I’ve been here. We’ve had more fun with each other this year,” Savage said. “We made a lot changes that helped us at the end of the year. We started running on people and playing really fun basketball. It’s been a great four years, and I'm glad we made it this far. I just wish we were playing tomorrow.”
Summertown advances to the state championship game for the second time in program history where it will take on District 12-A rival Loretto for the fourth time this year. Loretto beat Clay County 63-42 in the other semifinal on Friday.
In the Class A state tournament, only four of the classes 16 districts were represented. All four district champions drew the same side of the bracket, and all four district runners-up were on the other side.
The game started with both defenses causing problems for their opponent and neither offense being able to get anything going.
Midway through the period, North Greene’s Shelby Davenport made a pair of free throws to knot things 4-4.
The period closed with Summertown's 6-foot-1 center Katie Burdette making a jumper from the top of the key for a 9-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lady Eagles pushed the lead to 18-8 as North Greene’s shooting woes continued.
Over the final four minutes of the first half, North Greene’s defense made the difference and did not allow a point.
With 3:58 left, Brooklyn Anderson broke the drought with a putback. With 1:19 left, Bernard got to the rim for two points. And with 17 seconds left, Davenport went the length of the floor and drew contact. She made both at the charity stripe to close the gap to 18-14 at halftime.
Summertown scored the first eight points of the second half. Karlie Campbell came off the bench for the Lady Eagles and used her quick hands to further frustrate North Greene. The freshman had three steals in the quarter while Rylee Long scored five points to stretch the lead to 26-14.
Anderson broke the run with a straight-away jumper, but Burdette answered with four points on the other end.
A 3-pointer by Campbell with 10 seconds left in the period gave Summertown a 33-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.
To that point in the contest, North Greene had shot 5-of-31 from the field and was 0-for-5 from 3-point land. At the most critical point of the year, it was the worst time for the Lady Huskies to have their worst shooting outing.
“I’ve coached eight games in this building, and we’ve not shot it well yet,” Buchanan said. “The other teams have to play in the same place so we’re not going to make that excuse. We have to attribute some of that to Summertown and their length. Things just weren't falling, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.”
In the final segment, North Greene was able to speed the game up and twice closed the gap to six points, but the hole was too big to dig all the way out.
Anderson got things going by scoring eight points in the first four minutes while Bernard sank a long 3-pointer that closed the gap to 37-27.
A steal by Zoe Sanders on North Greene’s end of the floor set up Anderson wide open under the basket to get it back to single digits at 37-29 with 4:14 to play.
Anderson got to the rim two more times in the next minute to narrow the margin to 39-33.
Kaley Campbell ran the floor quickly for a layup for the Lady Eagles and Long followed with a pair at the foul line to make the score 43-33.
North Greene closed the gap again when Davenport knocked one down from behind the arc with 27 seconds left, but there was not enough time to continue the comeback.
Anderson finished the day with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. It was her second big game of the tournament and she will now be noticed by everyone in the state going into her senior season.
Davenport finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Burdette led Summertown with 13 points. Kaley Campbell had 11 points, while Long and Hailey Jones each scored 10.
North Greene 6 8 4 23 — 41
Summertown 9 9 15 16 — 49
North Greene: Anderson 21, Davenport 11, Bernard 7, Savage 2.
Summertown: Burdette 13, Kal. Campbell 11, Long 10, Jones 10, Kar. Campbell 3, Brazier 2.