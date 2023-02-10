BAILEYTON — Sonya Wagner might not have outscored Unaka’s Miss Basketball finalist. But she helped North Greene finish above the Lady Rangers in the district standings.
Wagner scored in double figures on her senior night, as the Lady Huskies held off a late Unaka rally to win 47-41 Friday at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Her team-high 16 points didn’t come in one big spurt either. Wagner scored two field goals in each of the first three quarters, twice resulting in and-ones. Her second three-point play came on a fallaway jumper late in the third quarter and built a 34-22 lead.
Hannah Miller finished with 13 points, seven coming in the first quarter. Her 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock put North Greene (16-14, 5-3) ahead 13-2 after the opening frame.
Grace Buchanan’s second 3-pointer gave the Lady Huskies a 41-27 lead with 4:30 remaining, before Lyndie Ramsey rallied the Lady Rangers (9-18, 3-5).
Jill Faust and Ramsey each hit a 3-pointer, before Ramsey’s and-one cut North Greene’s lead to 43-41 with 16 seconds to play.
“She’s not a Miss Basketball finalist for nothing,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We’re going to have to clean up our last two or three minutes as far as finishing.”
Grace Buchanan made two free throws to make it a four-point game, and the Lady Huskies got the ball back when Unaka was whistled for a carry. Cambell Gaby sank two more foul shots to finish 4-of-4 at the charity stripe, sealing the win.
After a seven-point first half, Ramsey finished with a game-high 24 points for Unaka.
Haley Bailey hit two third-quarter field goals and finished with six points for the Lady Huskies, who secured the No. 3 seed for the District 1-A tournament while Unaka will be No. 4.
SPECIAL SENIOR
Friday marked Buchanan’s 22nd senior night as North Greene’s girls basketball coach.
But this one was different. This time, Buchanan escorted his daughter Grace onto the court between the girls and boys games.
“It hit me really hard last night,” the coach said. “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. Going all the way back to when she played at Towering Oaks, travel tournaments, she’s played a lot of basketball and I’ve coached her a lot. I think she’s an extension of me a lot out there. She’s our most vocal player.”
NORTH GREENE 47
UNAKA 41
|U
|2
|11
|11
|17
|—
|41
|NG
|13
|7
|14
|13
|—
|47
U (41): Lyndie Ramsey 24, Jill Faust 7, Haley Taylor 6, Keyona Hague 4.
NG (47): Sonya Wagner 16, Hannah Miller 13, Grace Buchanan 8, Haley Bailey 6, Cambell Gaby 4.
3-pointers: NG 3 (Buchanan 2, Miller); U 6 (Ramsey 3, Taylor 2, Faust).
HUSKIES GET REVENGE
Sam Tarlton’s research must have gotten his players’ attention.
After checking North Greene’s overall record, he reminded the Huskies they were 3-9 when allowing more than 60 points but 13-3 when allowing less than 60.
Make it 14-3 after Friday, as North Greene defeated Unaka 65-40 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on senior night.
The win avenged an 84-75 loss on Jan. 20 which overshadowed Jason Britton’s single-game record 56 points. Britton scored 28 Friday night, and it was more than enough.
“For the first time in a while, we played well,” Tarlton said. “I was proud of our defensive effort. I thought we came out and guarded really well tonight, started making some shots there in the second half. That was good to see.”
The Huskies (17-12, 5-3 District 1-A) fell behind late in the first quarter before Britton put them ahead to stay. With time running out, Britton drained a 3-pointer from just past the half-court line, putting North Greene ahead 14-12 entering the second quarter.
Dennis Malone’s layup in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 36-29 lead and began a string of 22 consecutive North Greene points. Lance Carrico drained two 3-pointers during the run, before Britton’s third triple ended it and built a 56-29 cushion just before the fourth quarter.
“We were waiting on Lance,” Tarlton said. “He had a leg injury early in the year that set him back, so hopefully he plays well from here.”
Sam English also hit double figures with 10 points for the Huskies, who will be the No. 2 seed in the District 1-A tournament.
Landon Ramsey scored 18 points to lead Unaka (5-22, 2-6), but the Huskies limited him to five after halftime.
Johnny Douglas’ second 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper by Ramsey kept the Rangers within 34-29 in the third quarter before North Greene’s run.
NORTH GREENE 65
UNAKA 40
|U
|12
|11
|6
|11
|—
|40
|NG
|14
|13
|29
|9
|—
|65
U (40): Landon Ramsey 18, Johnny Douglas 6, Brayden Powell 5, Marcus Shomaker 4, Logan Lewis 3, Joe-Z Blamo 2, Jackson Deyton 2.
NG (65): Jason Britton 28, Lance Carrico 12, Sam English 10, Dennis Malone 5, Brody Franklin 3, Luca May 3, Jaiden Bailey 2, Tim Humburger 2.
3-pointers: NG 8 (Britton 3, Carrico 2, Malone, Franklin, May); U 3 (Douglas 2, Lewis).
UP NEXT
North Greene visits Sullivan East Saturday to wrap up the regular season before next week’s District 1-A tournament at West Ridge.