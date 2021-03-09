The North Greene girls basketball team’s trip to Murfreesboro for the Class A state tournament was a short one last year, but the Lady Huskies hope they learned from that experience and can take those lessons into this years’ tournament.
North Greene returns all five starters from last year as well as their two top bench players.
The Lady Huskies will open the state tournament on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time against Gibson County in the state quarterfinals.
“The girls have been really focused in the film room and really attentive at practice,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “I think going down last year will be very beneficial for us. Last year we were a bunch of sophomores and juniors, and the only time we had been on that floor was summer camp. It’s a little different with the big lights on and rear ends in seats. We were nervous, and we may have been playing the best team in any classification. We’re hoping that we are more battle tested this year. The goal last year was to get down there and experience it to set us up for this year.”
Gibson County comes into the game ranked No. 1 in the state in the final AP poll of the season and boasts a 33-1 record. The Lady Pioneers are also the last Class A state champions, winning the title in 2019 before the 2020 state tournament was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gibson County made it to the state tournament by beating Memphis Business Academy 75-41 in the state sectionals. In the Region 7A championship game, the Lady Pioneers it took down Peabody 42-37. Peabody also advanced to the state tournament.
“We’ve been studying Gibson County pretty hard,” Buchanan said. “My assistant coach – coach (Kurt) Glover – has been collecting film on them all year, knowing that they would likely be in the state tournament. That’s the unusual thing about this year, we knew our opponent even before we played on Saturday, and we have really been able to lock in on them.
"It’s going to be a challenge. They are a program that has won multiple state championships. Coach (Mitch) Wilkins has done a phenomenal job and is probably one of the best coaches at our level in the state.”
The Lady Pioneers are led by Miss Basketball finalist Madsion Hart. The 5-foot-11 junior averages 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. She can play inside and outside and has forced every opponent she has faced to put more than one defender on her.
“Madison Hart is the key to Gibson County,” Buchanan said. “She’s really physical and aggressive. She is a tremendous athlete who can really elevate. She is a Miss Basketball finalist, and for very good reason. We’ll have a plan A for her and if that doesn’t work we’ll have a plan B. We may even have to draw something up on the fly. We’ve really not played any team this year that goes through the post first. That will be something new for us.”
North Greene will primarily use All-State center Brooklyn Anderson to slow Hart, but it will be a complete team effort and she will undoubtedly be the focus of the Lady Huskies’ defense all afternoon.
Gibson County will also have a few capable guards the Lady Huskies will have to focus on including Madison’s younger sister, Micah Hart, who will run the point for the Lady Pioneers.
Defensively, Gibson County will try to rattle the Lady Huskies with a press, mixing between full-court and three-quarter court.
“We’ve been preparing for both of those presses, and I think we’ll be ready,” Buchanan said. “If we show we can beat the press, they are a really solid man-to-man team in the half court."
North Greene is coming off a 64-50 state sectional win over Tellico Plains. In the Region 1-A finals, the Lady Huskies beat Cloudland 55-42. Cloudland also advanced to the state tournament.
Buchanan feels like his team can play fast on Wednesday, and that Gibson County’s press might add to that advantage. Then in the half court he likes what his posts can do even with the Miss Basketball finalist defending the paint.
“I really think we can get some things done in the post,” Buchanan said. “As good as Hart is, she is prone to fouling. Then at the other post we think Haleigh Bernard will be a mismatch both inside and outside. We even see some things our guards can do against them. I think we’ll be able to get into the paint and kick out to Breezy (Savage), Shelby (Davenport) or Emily (Britton) to knock down some shots. It’s all just a matter of executing.”
Gibson County does not like to use its bench and will play the starting five most of the contest. North Greene on the other hand likes to go eight deep and thinks Sonya Wagner, Hailee English and Zoe Sanders could make a difference.
“Last year we were really hesitant to go into our bench. Sonya was a freshman and Hailee was a sophomore with very little varsity experience as a freshman,” Buchanan said. “Now those two and Zoe have played a lot of important minutes for us. We feel like a kid picking up that second foul in the first half is no reason to hit the panic button. We have that luxury of some very capable young ladies we can call on. That may be a factor tomorrow.”