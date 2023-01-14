BAILEYTON — North Greene coach James Buchanan isn’t one for moral victories, though his Lady Huskies did hold Hampton to its lowest point total of the season on Friday night.
To Buchanan, just a slow first quarter and some occasional breakdowns stood between North Greene and defeating the state’s second-ranked team.
The shorthanded Lady Huskies rallied and stayed close until the end, before Hampton finally finished the job 51-45 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Five times over the final 4:24, North Greene (9-12, 1-2 District 1-A) cut Hampton’s lead to three points. Madi McClain went 3-of-4 at the free throw line in the final minute to stop the Lady Huskies’ comeback.
“I wouldn’t expect anything less out of this group, proud of their effort,” Buchanan said. “There were a few times we had some mental breakdowns … I was a little disappointed with our effort blocking out, thought they had some kids with a free run to the rim. Some kids don’t believe it until you show it to them, so we’re going to have to break down some film and show them.”
Sonya Wagner’s double-double led North Greene, as she recorded a team-high 17 points with 12 rebounds. Her and-one cut the deficit to 45-42 with 1:44 to play.
Hampton (16-0, 3-0) answered when Macy Henry drove to the rim with 57 seconds remaining. Grace Buchanan’s 3-pointer cut Hampton’s lead to 48-45 with 19 seconds left, but the Lady Huskies couldn’t score again.
Grace Buchanan scored all nine of her points in the second half, making two 3-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 14 straight points after Haley Bailey’s opening layup and led 16-5 after one quarter.
After a Piper Helle 3-pointer, Linsey Jenkins stole the ball and gave Hampton a 24-13 in the second quarter.
The Lady Huskies scored the next eight points. Zoe Sanders’ 3-pointer made it 24-19 at the half, before Wagner’s putback closed the gap to 24-21 in the third quarter.
Helle’s fast-break layup gave Hampton its last double digit lead at 31-21, before a 3-pointer and free throws by Buchanan cut the deficit to 33-29 entering the fourth.
“I thought we missed a lot of opportunities at the rim,” Buchanan said. “You’re not going to make every shot, but the defense has to get fixed.”
{h2}HAMPTON 51{/h2}
{h2}NORTH GREENE 45{/h2}
H 16 8 9 18 — 51
NG 5 14 10 16 — 45
H (51): Madi McClain 14, Macy Henry 13, Linsey Jenkins 9, Taylor Berry 7, Piper Helle 6, Ryleigh Nickels 2.
NG (45): Sonya Wagner 17, Grace Buchanan 9, Haley Bailey 8, Zoe Sanders 7, Mercy Buchanan 4.
3-pointers: H 6 (Henry 3, Berry, Helle, McClain); NG 3 (G. Buchanan 2, Sanders).
BOYS HAMPTON 68 NORTH GREENE 52
North Greene’s inexperience began to show in the second half.
The 10th-ranked Huskies executed their game plan without much issue for nearly the entire first half. But No. 4 Hampton wore the Huskies down after intermission.
One defensive breakdown stood out to coach Sam Tarlton, and it came just before the half. North Greene had a chance to tie the score at the break. But the Bulldogs stole the ball away and found Michael Anspaugh, who drained a 3-pointer with time running out for a 29-24 halftime lead.
“Every time against a good team, that turns into a 3,” Tarlton said. “Then the momentum shifts, and we never really got that back.”
Sam English hit a 3-pointer to keep the Huskies (13-7, 2-1 District 1-A) within 31-27, before the Bulldogs answered with a 10-2 run. Jason Britton’s triple made it a seven-point game at 41-34, but the Huskies couldn’t get any closer than eight the rest of the way.
Chance Point ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and Cadon Buckles put back a miss to start the fourth. Buckles, who led the Bulldogs (13-5, 3-0) with 23 points, hit a late pull-up jumper to give Hampton its largest lead at 65-43.
Britton led North Greene with 21 points. His first 3 gave the Huskies an early 8-4 lead. English scored to give North Greene a 12-10 lead, before Michael Anspaugh’s first of four 3-pointers put Hampton ahead 13-12 after one. Anspaugh’s second triple answered a Dennis Malone layup and gave Hampton the lead for good, 20-19.
“Against a team that good, we’ve got to have the others (scoring),” Tarlton said. “We’re still waiting on them. Just young and inexperienced, but we’re just going to have to learn and grow.”
{h2}HAMPTON 68{/h2}
{h2}NORTH GREENE 52{/h2}
H 13 16 22 17 — 68
NG 12 12 16 12 — 52
H (68): Cadon Buckles 23, Michael Anspaugh 14, Geno Carrico 10, Chance Point 10, Hayden Campbell 6, Jayden Nave 2, Dylan Trivett 2, Brody Hicks 1.
NG (52): Jason Britton 21, Sam English 8, Bennett McLain 8, Tyler Britton 3, Grayson Collins 3, Lawson Davenport 3, Jaiden Bailey 2, Dennis Malone 2, Luca May 2.
3-pointers: H 6 (Anspaugh 4, Buckles, Point); NG 6 (J. Britton 2, T. Britton, Collins, Davenport, English).
{span style=”font-size: 1em ”}UP NEXT{/span}North Greene hosts Cosby on Monday.