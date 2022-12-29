North Greene faithful held their collective breath as Mercy Buchanan lay on the court in pain.
“Not again,” Lady Huskies coach James Buchanan thought.
Beneficial as the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic has been in terms of exposure to quality opponents, the tournament can have the opposite effect if the Lady Huskies don’t have enough bodies for their second semester games.
As if North Greene hadn’t suffered enough casualties this season, the sophomore left Thursday’s game against Webb School of Knoxville after landing on her hip late in the fourth quarter. But while she was in pain, the trainer didn’t seem to think the injury was serious, as Mercy was able to walk on it afterward.
“I don’t know why this is happening,” Coach Buchanan said. “But these kids, they sure are gutsy.”
Indeed, the Lady Huskies regrouped and stayed within respectable distance of the much deeper Lady Spartans, coming up short 55-40.
After the injury to junior forward Haley Bailey, North Greene entered the game only six deep before Mercy Buchanan’s late injury. And that’s with senior point guard Zoe Sanders toughing it out, having played 25 of 32 minutes Thursday.
“That’s the most she’s played since she’s been back,” James Buchanan said. “We were trying to ease her into it, but we weren’t able to.”
And Sanders was anything but cautious. She went 6-of-12 from the field with one 3-pointer and scored 14 points, second only to Sonya Wagner’s 15. Wagner’s 12 rebounds also gave her a double-double.
The absence of Bailey, along with sophomore Hannah Miller, has left North Greene without much size in the paint. But even with five players going nearly the entire 32 minutes, the Lady Huskies aren’t complaining.
“I asked them the other day would you rather have lost to Grainger so you could’ve had that day off and only played three games possibly instead of four or five,” Buchanan recalled. “They said ‘absolutely not.’ This bunch doesn’t have that mentality. I’m proud of them.”
SUPER SYDNEY
Knoxville Catholic is no stranger to injuries either.
Junior and two-time All-State selection Sydney Mains is just six months removed from ACL surgery. But you might not know it from her 23-point effort in Thursday’s 61-55 quarterfinal win over Thomas Dale, Va., especially when she played the entire game.
”She’s about 75% right now,” Catholic coach Travis Mains said. “She’s playing on guts and just the love of basketball.”
Sydney has offers from multiple Southern Conference schools including ETSU, Chattanooga, Furman and Wofford as well as Appalachian State, Jacksonville State, Murray State and Buffalo. The 5-11 junior shot 8-of-16 from the floor, 6-of-13 from 3-point range. The last two triples came during her eight-point fourth quarter, where the Lady Irish finally moved into the lead.
But just as critical as her 23 points was Mains’ defense against Thomas Dale’s sophomore standout guard Nylah Wilson — who’s being recruited by Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union and Richmond. Wilson got nine points in the first quarter before finishing with 21, but Catholic limited her to one field goal in the fourth.
“(Wilson) is a very good athlete,” Travis Mains said. “Sydney, she’s not as fast, but she’s stronger. So she kept her outside and made her take jump shots and contested her 3s. That was kind of the difference in that stretch defensively … and Amaya Redd gave us a big lift in the fourth quarter.”
Thursday’s win gave Catholic its first-ever berth in the Ladies Classic semifinal round.
DIFFERENT SETUP
While the TSSAA is currently in its second full year of four basketball classifications, Pikeville’s and Mercer County’s home state has stuck to tradition.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association does have classifications for basketball. But at season’s end, Kentucky crowns just one KHSAA boys and girls state champion, regardless of classification, after the Sweet Sixteen state tournament at Rupp Arena.
The TSSAA state tournament at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro takes 32 public school teams — eight per classification — crowning four girls and boys state champions. While a 32-team tournament to crown one boys and girls state champion would theoretically work, such an event would take a while. Plus, there isn’t much to accomplish by changing the current format, other than settling the typical “my state champion could beat your state champion” argument.
Not since March 1972 has Tennessee crowned only one state champion in both girls and boys basketball. The next season, the TSSAA split schools into the Large and Small Divisions. The 1976 state tournament was the first to feature three classifications, and it remained that way through the 2021 season until Class 4A came along.