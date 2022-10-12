GATLINBURG — North Greene’s reverse sweep bid came agonizingly close Tuesday night.
But Gatlinburg-Pittman kept its composure long enough to complete a 25-12, 25-13, 22-25, 24-26, 15-13 win over the Lady Huskies in the Region 1-A semifinals.
North Greene took a 3-1 lead in the fifth set after Mercy Buchanan’s ace and a McKinlee Weems block. Gracie Johnson’s kill helped build an 11-9 lead before the Lady Highlanders rallied with five straight points. Another Weems block made it 14-13, but Steffi Johnson’s set-point kill ended the match and North Greene’s 2022 campaign.
The teams traded points in the third set before a 5-0 run put North Greene up 22-16. G-P’s rally came up short following a double hit on set point.
Johnson killed two straight attacks to give the Lady Huskies a 12-6 lead in the fourth set, before G-P rallied to take a 20-16 lead. Trailing 24-21, North Greene ended the frame with five unanswered points to force Game 5.
Johnson smacked 17 kills, and Weems had 14 to lead the Lady Huskies. Both players served two aces, as did Grace Buchanan. Rhiley Henry added five kills, and Hannah Miller two. Mercy Buchanan served a team-high three aces with 31 assists.
The Lady Huskies finished coach Ashley Morrison’s first season with a 17-12 overall mark.
SOUTH GREENE 3 JELLICO 0
South Greene scored the first 10 points of the opening frame and never let up, cruising past Jellico in the semifinal round 25-3, 25-5, 25-9.
The Lady Rebels led 5-0 in the second set and 8-0 in the third before Jellico scored its first point in each frame. Mackenzie Niston ended the opening two sets with kills, before Ava Clark’s kill ended the contest.
Ryleigh Gregg served 11 of South Greene’s 22 aces, and Aydan Dyer added five. Addison Compton and Macey Snapp each served three, and Jordyn Roderick two.
Roderick also led South Greene in kills with 11, with Davanie Tarleton adding eight and Clark four. Snapp made a team-high 13 digs, while Compton tallied 26 assists.