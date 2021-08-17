The North Greene volleyball team played with its back against the wall all night, but the Lady Huskies never quit fighting and rallied past Chuckey-Doak to open the season with a win.
The Lady Huskies fell behind 2-0 in a pair of tightly contested sets, but then battled their way to a 25-27, 22-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-11 victory over the Lady Knights.
“It was a typical first game of the season. We came out a little rusty,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “But I was proud of the girls for battling. They got down two sets, but they kept plugging away and came out on top.”
In the decisive fifth set, Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 4-0 lead. A series of errors followed and then an ace by Hailee English knotted things 5-5.
Three kills by Gracie Johnson put North Greene in front 9-7, but Chuckey-Doak would not go down easy and after two points by Heidi Buch the set was tied 9-9.
Buch pushed Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 11-9 at the service line, but then North Greene scored the final six points. Johnson got it done at the service line while English and McKinlee Weems each had kills in the closing run.
“We preach every day in practice about battling back,” Tarlton said. “We practice situations like this. We have a lot of older girls who have been in these situations before. I don’t think we would have won this game last year, but they have matured and they never gave up.”
In the first set, Chuckey-Doak took the lead from the start and held its biggest lead at 20-15.
A kill by Brylee Baxter started a rally for the lady Huskies, and after a kill by English and two blocks by Kylie Keffer the set was tied 21-21.
North Greene took its first lead 22-21 on an ace by Weems, but Chuckey-Doak regained the lead 26-25 on a kill by Haylee Richardson before winning 27-25.
In the second set, the Lady Knights jumped to a 16-5 lead. Richardson had three kills in the run and Buch had two aces.
With Weems at the service line, the Lady Huskies rallied. After a block by Keffer, they closed the gap to 16-14.
A kill by Bailey Fair and an ace by Brianna Lowe stretched Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 20-15. North Greene twice closed the gap to one point, but could never get in front as the Lady Knights took a 25-22 win.
In the third set, North Greene was able to take control for the first time all evening as it grabbed a 14-6 advantage early. Anna Weems had three aces in the opening run while Johnson had three kills.
Chuckey-Doak battled back this time and after an ace by Hayleigh Hensley led 20-18.
With Anna Weems at the service line, the Lady Huskies scored four straight points and took a 24-21 lead.
Errors allowed Chuckey-Doak to tie things 24-24, but the Lady Huskies closed the 26-24 win with kills from English and McKinlee Weems.
North Greene started the fourth set by jumping to a 7-2 lead with English collecting two kills and Johnson adding another.
With Richardson serving, Chuckey-Doak rallied. After Hensley scored on a block and a tip, the Lady Knights led 10-8.
Three consecutive errors allowed the Lady Knights’ lead to grow to 15-12.
Down the stretch, the set was tied six times with the final coming at 25-25. North Greene took the lead on a Chuckey-Doak kill error, and McKinlee Weems finished the set with a kill.
Keffer finished Monday with 10 blocks and seven kills, while Johnson had 11 kills, scored on three tips and had three aces for North Greene. English had six kills and scored on a pair of tips.