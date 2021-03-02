Everything went right for North Greene in the first quarter on Monday night in the semifinals of the Region 1-A tournament.
The Lady Huskies were moving the ball with precision and knocking down almost everything they threw up, while their press and traps on defense shut down everything Unaka wanted to do on the other end of the floor on the way to an 18-point lead.
That lead held the rest of the night and the Lady Huskies advanced to the region championship game for the third straight year with a 71-44 win.
“The girls played hard tonight,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We got off to a good start. We wanted to press them, and we really focused on speeding them up and turning them over in that first quarter. That was a great way to jump out. We came out and hit them in the mouth, and that was important.”
The win extends North Greene’s season at least two more games, guaranteeing the Lady Huskies a spot in Saturday state sectionals, but first they will host Cloudland in the region championship game on Wednesday.
North Greene and the Lady Highlanders have met three times already this season, and all three meetings have been knock-down-drag-out battles. North Greene took the first game 51-50, Cloudland took the next 43-37, and in the District 1-A championship game the Lady Huskies won 38-32.
“It may be the first one to 30 wins,” Buchanan said. “It is usually a slugfest with them because we know each other so well and we match up so evenly. Normally when that happens it’s a low scoring game, and it will probably come down to one or two possessions.”
Monday night started with Emily Britton taking an inside-out feed from Brooklyn Anderson before sinking a triple.
After a putback by Unaka’s Mailey Guy, North Greene scored the next 11 points to take a 14-2 lead. Shelby Davenport scored six points in the run while Haleigh Bernard capped it with a putback she turned into a three-point play.
On the defensive end, the Lady Huskies came out in a press and Unaka struggled to get into their offense throughout the first quarter.
Bernard and Davenport followed with 3-pointers for the Lady Huskies as they took a 24-6 lead into the second quarter.
Bernard led North Greene with 19 points while also scoring her 1,000th career point. Anderson had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Davenport scored 15 points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Huskies settled into a half court defense, but the results were still the same as they held the Lady Rangers to eight points in the period. Unaka’s All-State guard Lyndie Ramsey was held to just three points in the first half, largely due to the lock-down defense applied by Breezy Savage.
Without the turnovers in the backcourt that led to transition buckets, North Greene’s scoring slowed, but a 7-0 run that included a triple from Hailee English and a driving layup by Davenport pushed the lead to 35-11.
With seven seconds left, Unaka’s Madison Rice sank a 3-pointer to send the game to halftime with North Greene leading 35-14.
In the third quarter, the Lady Rangers warmed up from behind the arc with Ramsey hitting from deep twice while Kiki Forney and Tara Whitehead each added one.
North Greene got seven points inside from Anderson while Bernard scored six points as the teams went to the fourth quarter with North Greene leading 52-32.
Bernard began the fourth quarter by hitting from deep in the corner. Sonya Wagner followed by taking a rebound coast to coast for a layup. Wagner pushed the score to 63-34 when the Lady Rangers lost her on defense and she then turned her easy layup into a three-point play.
Anderson completed the Lady Huskies’ 13-2 run by spinning off Guy on the block for a layup that pushed the score to 65-34.
In the closing stretch, Ramsey put in six points for Unaka as part of her team-high 20 points, while Grace Buchanan tapped a pair of layups off the glass for North Greene.
North Greene 24 11 17 19 — 71
Unaka 6 8 18 12 — 44
North Greene: Bernard 19, Anderson 17, Davenport 15, Wagner 6, Britton 5, Buchanan 4, English 3, Harmon 2
Unaka: Ramsey 20, Whitehead 7, Forney 7, Rice 3, Guy 2, Ensor 2, Stout 2.