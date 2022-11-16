BAILEYTON — Grace Buchanan began her senior year with a career night. All in one quarter, no less.
She was one of three players to score in double figures, as North Greene started the year with Tuesday’s 69-48 win over Cedar View Christian at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The Lady Huskies led 32-18 to start the third quarter, when Buchanan suddenly took over. She hit from 3-point range five times in the third, in addition to a pair of 2-point baskets and a free throw. The Lady Huskies (1-1) led 58-36 going to the fourth, after Buchanan had scored her career-high 20 points in the third quarter alone.
“I can’t imagine that happening too many times (in North Greene history),” Lady Huskies coach James Buchanan said.
Hannah Miller led the Lady Huskies with 22 points, hitting at least two field goals in each quarter. She hit from the paint four times during the second quarter to cap her 14-point first half.
Sonya Wagner reached double figures before the first quarter ended, making four baskets including two from 3-point range. She finished with 16.
“Thought we were pretty good on the glass at times,” Buchanan said. “We ran our offense well, got some good looks all night … defensively I don’t think we did as good keeping the ball in front of us and playing hard without fouling. We put them on the line a lot.”
At least it felt that way. North Greene actually attempted one more free throw, going 6-of-11 at the charity stripe. The Seahawks made 8-of-10 free throws.
CV 5 13 18 12 — 48
NG 18 14 26 11 — 69
CV (48): Eden D. 24, Naomi S. 16, Alleigh A. 4, Caroline H. 2, Kahlan L. 2.
NG (69): Hannah Miller 22, Grace Buchanan 20, Sonya Wagner 16, Haley Bailey 5, Mercy Buchanan 4, Cambell Gaby 2.
3-pointers: G. Buchanan 5, Naomi S. 4, Sonya Wagner 2, Eden D.
GRAINGER 43 NORTH GREENE 42 (OT)
New cast of characters or not, North Greene made it clear the expectations and goals haven’t changed.
The Lady Huskies scored four points in the final 33 seconds of overtime but came up one point short against Class 3A Grainger in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Things looked bleak when Adison Hayes knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game, giving the Lady Grizzlies (1-0) a 43-38 lead with 1:03 in overtime.
But Cambell Gaby ended North Greene’s drought with 33 seconds on the clock, scoring through contact before Grace Buchanan hit two foul shots for a 43-42 deficit. Makayla Scott stole the ball on North Greene’s final possession to cut the comeback short.
“You can’t fault their effort,” Lady Huskies coach James Buchanan said. “Golly, they played hard.”
The Lady Huskies, with a roster of just nine, lost point guard Zoe Sanders to an apparent ankle injury with 43.3 seconds left in regulation. The extent of the injury isn’t known, but Buchanan emphasized the need to press on. Sonya Wagner or Grace Buchanan could fill the gap at point guard until Sanders returns.
“Sonya is an excellent scorer, great shooter, but it’s hard to run a kid off a screen when she’s dribbling the ball up the floor,” Buchanan said. “It’ll change some things for us. But that’s life, and that’s basketball. You roll with the punches.”
Grace Buchanan hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Sanders hit two triples in the second quarter and had 10 points before her injury.
G 14 10 9 5 5 — 43
NG 8 12 14 4 4 — 42
G (43): Adison Hayes 23, Maddie Hurst 8, Taylee Rutherford 4, Taylee Hayes 3, Ava Dellinger 2, Makayla Scott 2, Addison Brickey 1.
NG (42): Grace Buchanan 11, Zoe Sanders 10, Hannah Miller 6, Sonya Wagner 6, Cambell Gaby 5, Haley Bailey 2, Mercy Buchanan 2.
3-pointers: Adison Hayes 5, Grace Buchanan 3, Zoe Sanders 2.
COACH RANDY MISSED
For Buchanan, there was a glaring absence from the North Greene bench. Due to illness, longtime assistant coach Randy Bailey couldn’t attend Tuesday’s game.
“We sure missed Randy being here tonight. It’s just not the same,” Buchanan said. “Our hearts are with his family. Prayers are with him and his mom and dad as he deals with this sickness. He’s greatly missed.”