HAMPTON — The North Greene girls wanted to speed Hampton up on Tuesday night, and behind a huge second quarter they did exactly that in a runaway win on the road.
After a lackluster start, the Lady Huskies dropped in 31 points in the second frame and then kept pouring it on until the final horn in a 77-51 win.
“When we got beat by Cloudland last week we only scored 37 points, and the game was played at a very slow pace,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We feel like it will take more than that to win against them and other good teams, so we have really worked hard at playing at a faster pace.
“Tonight we were throwing home run passes to people running the floor. We were finishing well and scored 77 tonight. I really appreciate the girls buying in, realizing the need for it, and then carrying it out.”
The win keeps North Greene on pace to finish tied for first-place in District 1-A with Cloudland. The Lady Huskies still have an important meeting with Unaka on Friday, but if they win that game both North Greene and Cloudland will likely finish the regular season with one loss in league play. A coin toss is scheduled for Wednesday to decide who will get the top seed in the upcoming district tournament should a tie occur.
The second quarter began on Tuesday with Hampton leading 15-11. Haleigh Bernard got North Greene going by lofting in a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.
With 7:03 left in the period, Emily Britton laid in a bucket that put North Greene on top 16-15, and the Lady Huskies never trailed again.
The Lady Huskies’ defense then started causing problems for the Lady Bulldogs, and it resulted in eight straight points from Zoe Sanders on the other end as North Greene took command 24-15.
All of Sanders’ points were scored in a 58-second span, as she hit from mid range, drove the lane and made two of three free throws.
“Zoe has arthritis issues and had to go to a specialist in South Carolina,” Buchanan said. “She missed a couple games around Christmas and we could only play her two or three minutes in some other games because she was hurting so bad.
“She is on a new medicine that seems to really be helping her, and she can really be a spark for us. This is what we have expected from her the whole season. We’re a little late to the party with her, but we are expecting good things going forward.”
Maddison McClain broke the run with a triple for Hampton, but the Lady Huskies’ offense did not slow.
Another 3-pointer from Bernard moved North Greene’s lead to 29-18. North Greene then got six points in the paint from Shelby Davenport to push its lead to 38-22. Davenport finished the half with a jumper from the lane to give the Lady Huskies a 42-24 lead.
North Greene used a balanced attack on Tuesday with Bernard leading the way with 21 points. Davenport and Breezy Savage each scored 14 points and Sanders finished with 11.
Bernard began the second half with a 3-pointer for North Greene before Hampton scored five points.
The Lady Huskies then reeled off 14 straight points to take a 59-30 lead. Savage scored seven points in the stretch while Davenport put in four points.
North Greene’s lead reached 69-39 at the close of the quarter when Savage threw a long pass ahead to Bernard, who was running the floor. Bernard then beat the buzzer with a layup.
North Greene’s reserves played the entire fourth quarter. The Lady Huskies took their biggest lead, 73-39, when Haley Bailey scored on an inbounds play.
North Greene 11 31 27 8 — 77
Hampton 15 10 11 12 — 51
North Greene: Bernard 21, Davenport 14, Savage 14, Sanders 11, Wagner 8, Anderson 4, Britton 2, Bailey 2, English 1, Harmon 1.
Hampton: Jenkins 14, M. McClain 11, Berry 5, Orr 5, Davis 5, Henry 4, Guy 3, Nickles 2, R. McClain 2.
BOYS Hampton 57 North Greene 55
The North Greene boys fell behind early and couldn’t make the plays at the end.
“We got out toughed tonight,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We knew coming in that this is a tough place to play. It started at the beginning when they were getting offensive rebound after offensive rebound.
“In the second quarter, we started getting some rebounds and we turned the game around. But then in the second half we got out-rebounded by 10 and you are not going to win doing that.”
The loss is the Huskies first in District 1-A and drops them into a tie for first-place in the league with the Bulldogs.
Tarlton hopes his team learns from the loss and takes that into the postseason where he believes they are capable of making a deep run.
“I told them about three weeks ago that talent wise this is by far the best team I have had, but I’m not sure that they are the best team,” Tarlton said. “They have to be more committed to toughness. That team I had that made the state tournament a couple of years ago never got beat on the toughness side of things.
“When you get in the postseason you can’t run everybody out of the gym. Until this team buys into that, we won’t get to where that team got to.”
The fourth quarter started with North Greene leading 44-38, but the Huskies managed to score just one point in the first four minutes of the final period.
At the same time, Morgan Lyons was hard to stop for the Bulldogs as he scored six straight points and tied the game 44-44 with 6:02 to play.
Kendall Loftis made a free throw to put North Greene back in front briefly, but a 3-pointer by Parker Henry gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half at 47-45.
With 1:08 left, Cayden Foulks stole the ball on the baseline under the Bulldogs’ goal and moved it ahead to Chriss Schultz, who missed a 3-pointer. Kendall Loftis grabbed the rebound and put it back to tie the game 53-53.
Lyons made a pair of free throws on the other end to give Hampton the lead back with 30 seconds left. The Huskies threw the ball away on their following possession and did not have enough time to catch up again.
The game started with Hampton jumping to a 19-11 lead. Michael Harrison led the way with eight points in the quarter while big man Connor Burleson scored seven points.
With 5:13 left in the second quarter, Harrison stole the ball in the back court and took it the other way to give the Bulldogs a 23-13 advantage.
North Greene then scored 12 unanswered points to go in front 25-23.
Foulks started the run with a triple before Shultz scored on a steal and an offensive rebound. Chance Campbell connected from behind the arc with 3:32 left to tie the game 23-23.
Foulks put the Huskies in front when he turned a steal by Schultz into a break-away layup.
Shane Cooter made a 3-pointer to give North Greene a 28-23 lead, and the Huskies went to halftime leading 29-25.
In the third quarter, the teams traded points, but North Greene maintained its lead.
North Greene took its biggest lead to that point at 34-28 when Cooter sank a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Harrison closed the gap to 34-32 when he knocked down a jumper from the block with 5:10 left.
Schultz answered with four points and Campbell made a pair of free throws to move North Greene’s lead to 40-32.
Lyons followed with four points for Hampton, but North Greene held a 44-38 lead at the end of the quarter.
Schultz finished with 20 points for North Greene, while Loftis had 12 and Foulks had 10.
Harrison scored 19 points for Hampton. Lyons put in 17 points and Burleson put in 10.
Hampton 19 6 13 19 — 57
North Greene 11 18 15 11 — 55
Hampton: Harrison 19, Lyons 17, Burleson 10, Henry 8, McCorrey 4.
North Greene: Schultz 20, Loftis 12, Foulks 10, Campbell 7, Cooter 6.