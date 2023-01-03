AFTON — The North Greene Lady Huskies weren't a very good basketball team through three quarters on Tuesday night.
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights, with much improved fundamentals under first-year coach Kyle Donahue, had a lot to do with that.
In the fourth quarter, though, North Greene totally flipped the switch and erased a 13-point deficit with about three and a half minutes to play en route to a 40-39 win.
"The sense of urgency that we were hoping would be there from the tip-off finally showed up in the fourth quarter," said North Greene coach James Buchanan. "I'm going to commend coach Donahue, especially for how much that team has improved from the first time we played them until now on really both ends of the floor.
"Defensively, they're hard to score against. They have some long, strong kids and they're able to put some pressure on you on the perimeter. Then if you do get by them, they've got some big bodies they're bringing out there to contest your shot. And now their offense is starting to catch up. They have kids knocking down shots."
With North Greene picking up the pressure to try to get back in the game in the fourth, Chuckey-Doak turned the ball over 10 times.
North Greene got a free throw from Sonya Wagner to pull within 37-25 with 3:19 to play, which seemed harmless at the time.
Chuckey-Doak, though, turned the ball over and Wagner took a feed from Haley Bailey for a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw to pull North Greene within 37-28 with 3:06 left.
North Greene then got two jumpers from Zoe Sanders, two free throws from Wagner and a 3-pointer from the right corner to complete a 13-0 run that tied it 37-37 with 30 seconds to play.
Chuckey-Doak's Taliah Johnson got behind North Greene's press for a layup that gave the Lady Black Knights a 39-37 lead with 19 seconds left.
Wagner responded with a 3 from the right wing to put North Greene ahead 40-39, and Chuckey-Doak called time out to set up a potential game-winning play.
After the timeout, Chuckey-Doak's Tavyn Southerland pushed the ball up the floor and passed to Kennedy Brown near the left corner. Brown pulled up for a shot that North Greene's Cambell Gaby blocked as time expired, giving the Lady Huskies a thrilling win and the Lady Knights an agonizing loss.
"Really, you kind of feel bad for (Chuckey-Doak) because they played so hard throughout the game and had such a big lead," Buchanan said. "Teams get caught up in that and start thinking, 'Is this a good shot, bad shot. I'm open, should I shoot it? We're ahead. Should we burn clock? Should we stay aggressive?'
"Those are questions that a lot of people feel like they know the answer to. But until you go through a game like that, a lot of times you don't really figure out how you want to close a game out. But they're playing a lot of close games, winning a lot of games. And that hasn't happened here in a while."
Buchanan challenged the Lady Huskies to turn up the intensity in the fourth quarter and they did.
After hitting just one of 11 shots in the third quarter and trailing 31-17 going to the fourth, North Greene hit eight of 16 shots in the fourth while turning the ball over just once.
"We were going to have to fly around like hornets in the fourth quarter and try to force turnovers because our half-court offense was so bad," Buchanan said. "We were going to have to score in the open floor, and we did. We forced turnovers. And kids who played bad for three quarters came to life."
Chuckey-Doak led 12-7 after one quarter and 19-13 at halftime.
Wagner finished with a game-high 20 points, including hitting seven of nine free throws, for North Greene. Grace Buchanan and Sanders each added seven points.
Johnson led Chuckey-Doak with 11 points.
North Greene will host a district game against Cloudland on Friday, while Chuckey-Doak travels to Cherokee for a non-district game.
BOYS
CHUCKEY-DOAK 66
NORTH GREENE 52
Chuckey-Doak outrebounded North Greene 32-27 and did a lot of its damage on the offensive glass.
Chirstian Derry, Chuckey-Doak's 6-foot-8 and thick center, scored 21 points including eight on putbacks while being double- and triple-teamed by the Huskies all night.
A putback from Derry at the 3:17 mark of the second quarter gave Chuckey-Doak its largest lead of the first half, 25-14.
North Greene closed the half on a 9-2 run on three free throws and a 3-pointer from Jason Britton and a layup from Same English to pull within 27-22.
Early in the third quarter, Derry scored on three putbacks and Cadin Tullock dropped in a 3-pointer as Chuckey-Doak went on a 9-2 for a 36-24 lead.
The Knights led by double digits the rest of the way, taking its largest lead, 45-28, on a steal and layup from Brasen Murvin with 16 seconds to play in the third.
Tullock finished with 13 points for Chuckey-Doak, while Ethan Grindstaff had eight and Dillon Shelton had six.
North Greene's Jason Britton led all scorers with 34 points. Bennett McLain added 11 points.