The Lady Huskies got the green light and rolled to a 50-32 victory over Unaka in the Region 1-A tournament semifinals at West Ridge High School.
"We told our kids to let it fly tonight," North Greene coach James Buchanan said. "They have some kids that kind of sag off and help the paint leaving us open on the 3-point line. I told mine to let it fly and we are going to go get the rebound."
North Greene advances to Wednesday's Region 1-A championship game against Hampton, which defeated Cloudland in the other semifinal.
The win also earns the Lady Huskies a berth in Saturday night's sectional round.
"You know, I can sit here and name the main five that played the majority of the minutes and started the game, and they all did some things that were just wonderful as far as carrying out the game plan," Buchanan said. "I was very proud of them and we are happy to be back in the substate."
Hannah Miller led North Greene with 15 points. Sonya Wagner had 14 and Cambell Gaby added 10.
The trio countered a 30-point effort from Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey, a Class A Miss Basketball finalist.
"Number one, it is a testament to her to come in here and score 30 when we are trying everything but the kitchen sink to throw at her and keep her from scoring and she still puts up 30," Buchanan said of Ramsey. "Just an amazing, phenomenal player."
After the teams traded shots for most of the first quarter with North Greene holding a 13-10 lead after the frame, the Lady Huskies reeled off an 11-2 run to start the second and held Unaka to just seven points in that frame.
From there, the Lady Huskies were able to keep Unaka at bay.
For Buchanan and his squad, it was another sweet milestone for a group that could have easily quit when the going got tough.
"This team, people wrote them off from day one," Buchanan said. "And you know, we've dealt with injuries and hardships and issues all year. We've had appendixes removed, we've had broken legs, we've had bum shoulders, we've had broken wrists, we've had stitches in chins – that is in back-to-back games by the way. You name it and it seems like it has happened to us.
"We've had to shuffle things around and move people around. I told them a few minutes ago how refreshing this season has been because the last few years, you're kind of looking across the state, maybe getting some game film and just so you can kind of look ahead in case you make it there. And they've set me free (this year) because we've been through so much that it's taught me to just do what the Bible says in Matthew 6:34 – just take one day at a time. There is enough trouble going on today that you don't have to worry about tomorrow."