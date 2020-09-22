The North Greene volleyball team showed a lot of improvement in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 win over West Greene on Monday.
“I think we we’re getting better,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “That is a credit to these girls. They come in every day and they work hard. I’m really proud right now because I can see that they are showing improvement.”
The win comes three weeks after the Lady Buffaloes took North Greene to five sets, which Tarlton hopes is a good sign of his team’s growth as it is two weeks away from the postseason.
“It’s just about doing the little things,” Tarlton said. “We are keeping our serves in, and passing is 150 times better than it was at the beginning of the year, and we are starting to get some girls more confident hitting the ball.
“You definitely want to be playing your best ball heading into the postseason, and I think we are getting a lot closer to where we needed to be.”
The day started with North Greene earning a 25-19 win in the first set. Amber Webb had a big set with three blocks and four kills. Kylie Keffer added four blocks and Emma Southerland had eight assists in the set for the Lady Huskies.
Webb finished the day with seven blocks and seven kills. Gracie Johnson had seven kills for North Greene, Keffer had six blocks and Southerland had 21 assists.
In the second set, West Greene grabbed a 5-2 advantage behind a kill by Madison Greenlee and a few North Greene errors.
After a kill by Johnson, North Greene scored four straight points with Anna Weems at the service line to take an 8-6 lead.
West Greene moved back in front and then the set was tied three times before a service error put the Lady Huskies back in front 16-15.
The lead reached 22-16 on an ace by Hailee English, but with Greenlee at the service line the Lady Buffs got within 23-21.
North Greene got kills from Webb and Johnson to close the set with a 25-21 win.
In the third set, West Greene took an 11-7 lead behind a block and kill from Greenlee and aces from Taylor Lawson and Lexi Anderson.
Kills by Greenlee and Madi Brown on consecutive plays moved West Greene in front 13-9.
North Greene tied things 13-13 on an ace by English. A tip by Haleigh Bernard gave the Lady Huskies an 18-14 advantage.
Bernard finished the set with a five-serve streak during which Webb and Johnson each had kills.