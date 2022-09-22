PREP VOLLEYBALL Lady Huskies Sweep Gatlinburg-Pittman Sep 22, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATLINBURG — The North Greene volleyball team began its week by taking a 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 victory at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday.Gracie Johnson, who slammed 16 kills, and Matti Phillips served four aces apiece while Mercy Buchanan had 21 assists.Rhiley Henry added three aces and six kills, while McKinlee Weems tallied seven kills and Hannah Miller had five. Grace Buchanan also served a pair of aces.The Lady Huskies (9-8, 3-2 District 1-A) fell in straight sets at South Greene on Tuesday.Henry and Weems tallied six kills apiece, while Johnson had five and Miller added two. Mercy Buchanan had 13 assists, and Phillips served a team-high two aces.North Greene will host Happy Valley for a doubleheader on Thursday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kill Sport Volleyball Mckinlee Weems Gracie Johnson Rhiley Henry Hannah Miller Ace Huskies Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers Forest Service: Horse Creek Recreation Area Will Get The Care It Needs