The North Greene softball team used small ball and aggressive base running to build a lead, and then used some big hits to keep that lead on Thursday in a 10-4 win over Chuckey-Doak.
“Tonight was a good win for us,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. “Chuckey-Doak came back and put some pressure on us after we had a fairly comfortable lead. But it was good to see the girls answer. We used small ball to put some pressure on the defense and we ran the bases pretty well. Our overall team speed is pretty good, and, if we can, we like to use that to our advantage.”
The win over Chuckey-Doak was North Greene’s third win in as many tries this week.
“I think our girls are starting to hit quality pitching better,” Weems said. “We faced a good pitcher tonight and our girls were able to get some good hits. If we can get five, six, seven hits, get a couple walks and maybe take advantage of some mistakes, with Cambell (Gaby) pitching I’m really going to like our chances.”
The Lady Huskies broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning by plating five runs. Gaby got things going with a line drive single to left field after Anna Weems reached on a fielder's choice.
Both runners scored on the next at bat when Eliza Brown put down a sacrifice bunt. The throw to first got away and Brown used her speed to make it all the way to third base on the play.
Haley Bailey followed by dropping a single into shallow center field that scored Brown and another error put Bailey on second base. After a passed ball put Bailey on third, Breezy Savage hit back up the middle, but the Lady Knights could not make the play at the plate.
Savage stole second and when Kylee Jones put down a bunt Savage never stopped running and scored for a 5-0 North Greene lead.
North Greene added another run in the fifth inning. Haley Kirkpatrick reached on a walk. She stole second, and when the ball sailed into center field she made it all the way home for a 6-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s offense came alive in the sixth inning and closed the gap to 6-4. Katie Jones, Breanna Roberts and Sydney Shipley loaded the bases by each sending line drives to left field. Kaitlyn Foulks then went the other way with a single to deep right field that scored Jones and Roberts.
Hailey Foshie scored Shipley with another drive to left field and Foulks scored on a groundout by Grace Tipton.
North Greene came back in the top of the seventh inning and put four more runs on the board. Kessie Antonelli got things going by banging a double off the left-field wall. Kirkpatrick followed with a walk. Weems sent a line drive to left field that scored Antonelli and Gaby launched a triple to deep right field that scored both Kirkpatrick and Weems.
Brown then put down a bunt that Chuckey-Doak mishandled, which allowed Gaby to score.
Gaby earned the win in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked none.
“Cambell is always around the strike zone and is effective around the strike zone,” Weems said. “She doesn’t walk people and get herself in trouble. Outside of that one inning where Chuckey-Doak was able to string some hits together, she stayed in the strike zone and made them hit quality pitches.”
Gaby was also North Greene’s top bat, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 with a double. She reached base four times and scored a run. Weems was 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Chuckey-Doak's Makayla Ramsey took the loss. She gave up nine hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
Roberts led Chuckey-Doak’s offense by going 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Foshie was 2-for-3 with an RBI.