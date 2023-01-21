ELIZABETHTON — Apparently, Sonya Wagner was saving her best for when North Greene needed it most.
The senior delivered with the eventual game-winning basket with 30 seconds remaining, as the Lady Huskies took a 39-36 win at district rival Unaka on Friday night.
Wagner scored all six of her points in the second half, including her late 3-pointer which proved to be the difference.
Haley Bailey led North Greene (11-12, 2-2 District 1-A) with 13 points, scoring two baskets in the third quarter and another in the fourth while hitting three foul shots.
Cambell Gaby joined her in double figures with 10 points, her final five in the third quarter on a field goals and three free throws.
Grace Buchanan drained her second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with six points. Zoe Sanders scored her four points in the first quarter.
Trailing 17-16 at halftime, North Greene rallied to take a 27-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Huskies overcame a game-high 24 points from Lyndie Ramsey. She had 15 by halftime and then scored seven of Unaka’s 12 fourth-quarter points. The Lady Rangers (7-15) slipped to 1-4 in district play.
BOYS UNAKA 84 NORTH GREENE 75
Jason Britton put seventh-ranked North Greene on his back in the second half.
By the end of the third quarter, Unaka’s 13-point halftime lead was down to four. But the comeback stopped there as the Rangers overcame Britton’s North Greene single-game record 56 points.
Reports circulated that Britton’s 56-point effort was not just a North Greene record but also a Greene County record, though it couldn’t be confirmed before press time.
It’s just as well. The previous mark for the Huskies (13-9, 2-2 District 1-A) also belonged to Britton, 43 points last season against Hampton.
Britton hit from deep three times in his 19-points first half, but Unaka (4-18, 1-3) held a 45-32 halftime lead.
The momentum shifted toward Britton in the third quarter, as he made six field goals and went 7-of-7 at the foul line to make it a 59-55 game.
Britton buried his fourth and fifth 3-pointers during his 18-point fourth period. He finished 15-of-17 at the charity stripe.
Sam English hit from 3 once and matched Bennett McLain with seven points. Luca May added three points and Brody Franklin two for North Greene, which has lost three straight games.
Landon Ramsey led Unaka with 35 points, 22 coming in the first half. Joe-Z Blamo added 20 and Mason Wilson had 18. Blamo and Wilson combined for 20 points in the fourth.
UP NEXT
North Greene visits Hancock County on Tuesday.