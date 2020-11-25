PIGEON FORGE — The North Greene girls basketball team is going into Thanksgiving happy after three wins in three days capped by a strong all-around performance against Morristown East in the Pigeon Forge Classic.
The Lady Huskies used balanced scoring and tight defense to take down the Lady Hurricanes 57-42 on Wednesday.
“It’s actually been a pretty good week for us,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We played three games in three days, and that tested our conditioning. Then most encouraging thing over the three days was that we got our rotation some major minutes in important parts of the games.
“This has been a good week for our development. It was a good environment for us to be in. We’ll definitely celebrate Thanksgiving a lot better after coming down here and getting three wins.”
The first quarter on Wednesday went back and forth with the teams trading buckets most of the segment.
Morristown East scored on the opening tip with a layup from Kiersten Bell, but North Greene answered with triples from Haleigh Bernard and Emily Britton to move in front 6-4.
The Lady Canes tied things 8-8 when Devasia Kyle took a steal the length of the floor for a layup.
Four points from Breezy Savage put North Greene back in front 15-10 and the quarter closed with Bernard sinking a turnaround jumper for a 17-13 Lady Huskies’ lead.
In the second quarter, East’s Sarah King got things started with a jumper from the elbow, but after that North Greene locked down on defense and did not allow another point for six minutes. Much of that defensive success was accomplished with reserve guards Zoe Sanders, Hailee English and Sonya Wagner on the floor.
“Coach (Ted) Haley made the comment on the bench today after we gave up 17 points in the first half that this has felt more like North Greene basketball than any game this season,” Buchanan said. “He was right. We have been out of sorts in some of these games, and it’s good to see things get back to where we need it to be.”
North Greene’s offense was slow to get going in the quarter, but Wagner knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:11 left in the first half to take a 20-15 advantage.
Two mid-range jumpers from Brooklyn Anderson followed and North Greene took a 26-15 lead.
With 15 seconds left in the first half, English knocked down a trey to send the game to halftime with the Lady Huskies leading 29-17.
On the day, six North Greene players struck from behind the arc. And as a team, the Lady Huskies knocked down nine 3-pointers.
“I think we are shooting really well right now,” Buchanan said. “Yesterday we had nine girls make a 3-pointer, two made their first career 3s. We had it again today. We try to play from the inside out, and if they are going to do a good job defending us in the paint, then we want to be able to knock down shots.”
For much of the third, the lead bounced between 10 and 13 points until North Greene closed with seven points over the final 1:21.
Davenport started the run with a 3-pointer before a putback and layup by Anderson stretched the lead to 44-26.
Morristown East closed the gap to 50-40 with 3:48 to play when Sarah King stole the ball and took it the other way for two points.
North Greene answered with a tough layup through contact by Anderson before Bernard and Savage each slashed through the lane to push the Lady Huskies’ lead back to 56-40.
Anderson finished with 15 points, Davenport and Bernard each had 10, and Savage put in nine.
Sable Burnside led Morristown East with 18 points.
On Monday in the Pigeon Forge Classic, North Greene beat Pigeon Forge 49-41. And on Tuesday, the Lady Huskies beat Knox Central 82-35.
North Greene 17 12 15 13 — 57
Morristown East 13 4 9 16 — 42
North Greene: Anderson 15, Bernard 10, Davenport 10, Savage 9, Britton 6, Wagner 3, English 3, Sanders 1.
Morristown East: Burnside 18, Kyle 9, Bell 6, King 5, Cox 4.