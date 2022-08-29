PREP SOCCER Lady Knights Blast Volunteer, Stay Unbeaten Aug 29, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Chuckey-Doak’s Bailea Gilland (33) takes a shot during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Chuckey-Doak’s Kylie Malone (19) fights for possession during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Chuckey-Doak’s Hailey Williamson (right) kicks the ball during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox (6) takes a shot during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Chuckey-Doak’s Kylie Malone (19) fights for possession as Tavyn Southerland (16) and Hope Rice (1) look on during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox (black uniform) pushes the ball past a defender during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Chuckey-Doak’s Addy Bradley (7) heads a ball during a 7-0 win over Volunteer at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field on Monday. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN BY BRYAN CANNON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team improved to 3-0-1 with a 7-0 victory over the Volunteer Lady Falcons on Monday at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute when Hailey Love sent a diagonal ball to Bailea Gilland, who buried the shot.In the 19th minute, Kylie Malone lofted a long shot into the upper 90 of the goal for a 2-0 lead.Three minutes later, Malone sent a through ball to Aliah Campbell, who calmly trapped the ball and poked it across the Falcon goal line for a 3-0 lead that would last through the first half.The Lady Black Knights added four goals in the second half.In the 50th minute, a beautiful combination of passes led to a Faith Rice goal and another Kylie Malone assist for a 4-0 lead.In the 53rd minute, Gilland blasted a shot into the net for her second goal and a 5-0 lead.In the 75th minute, Layla Fox drove through Falcon defenders and found the net for a 6-0 lead.And just before the final whistle, Gilland sent a square pass to Malone who powered a shot just under the crossbar for the 7-0 final.Defensively, Niome Merrill and Liliana Jimenez led the Lady Black Knights turning away every Falcon attempt.Kylie Askew got the shutout in goal with four saves. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kylie Malone Cd Lady Black Knights Falcon Sport Football Black Knight Lead Lady Bailea Gilland Attempt Aliah Campbell Turning Away Pass Volunteer Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Trinity Heart And Vascular Group Opens In Former Dr. Berry Location Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Johnson's 7 TDs Lead North Greene Win