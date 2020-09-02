The Chuckey-Doak soccer team has had some struggles to start the season, but that did not show on Tuesday as it opened up District 1-A play against West Greene.
After no preseason scrimmages, and a series of injuries the Lady Knights have had a slow start to the season, but on Tuesday they dominated all facets of the game to collect a 9-0 win over their cross-county rivals.
“We really needed a win,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “We have dealt with a lot of injuries and played a lot of young girls. Obviously with the way our preseason went, with no scrimmages. We told the girls to treat the first two weeks like scrimmages and to come out tonight ready to go in our first district game. We got a spark early and just went from there.”
Chuckey-Doak wasted little time getting the scoring started on Tuesday as Marci Merrill found the back of the net in just 43 seconds.
On the play Merrill took in a pass at the top of the box, worked to the right and then pinned her shot inside the left post for her first goal of a hat-trick effort.
Last season Merrill was the Lady Knight’s top defender and earned All-State honors for play on the back end. On Tuesday she was Chuckey-Doak’s top offensive player, which was important as the Lady Knight’s top returning scorer, Jessica Morrison, was sidelined.
“We needed somebody to carry us, and we moved Marci from defense up to striker to do that,” Rikcer said. “She is very versatile player and will play any position I need her to. We told her we needed somebody to score, and she has worked real hard at it.”
Merrill used her defensive experience to collect her second goal. She stole possession at the top of the six-yard box and then tapped the ball into the net at the six-minute mark.
In the ninth minute Merrill stole the ball inside the 18-yard box and quickly slid a pass to Madison Marion who fired in a straight-away shot from 10 yards. Marion finished the night with two goals.
In the 10th minute Bailea Gilland lofted in a goal from the top of the box for a 4-0 Chuckey-Doak lead.
Gilland was one of four freshman to score on Tuesday for Chuckey-Doak. The others were Kylie Malone, Niome Merrill and Kaylee DeLotto.
“We have played a lot of young girls, but we have had some of those girls really step up,” Ricker said. “Those younger girls have been playing their hearts out, and I think this gives them a little boost. In the long run them getting experience early will only help us in the postseason.”
Marci Merrill completed her hat trick in the 15th minute when she took possession at the midfield stripe. She raced up the left boundary before breaking to the middle and beating keeper Anna Beach one on one.
In the 18th minute Marion intercepted a goal kick and quickly fired it back at the frame for a 6-0 advantage.
Malone pinned a long shot into the corner of the frame for a 7-0 lead in the 31st minute and Niome Merrill curled in a 20-yard free kick that West Greene decided not to defend in the 34th minute.
In the 48th minute DeLotto ended the game by mercy rule. After the keeper bobbled the ball and spilled it to DeLotto’s feet the freshman made a quick move and fired on an open goal.