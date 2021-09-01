The Chuckey-Doak volleyball team is starting to figure things out. In a District 2-2A sweep of West Greene on Tuesday, it showed.
The Lady Black Knights used a balanced attack across the front row and played in front most of the evening for a 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 win.
“We came together tonight and played a good game,” Chuckey-Doak coach Brandi Verran said. “All of our hitters seemed to be on. I feel like we are in a good spot right now. We kind of showed what were capable of at Grainger on Thursday. And since then I feel like we are getting over that hump and are ready to go to the next level.”
In the first set, Chuckey-Doak took advantage of an error to take a 5-3 lead. That lead moved to 9-4 when Bailey Fair put down a kill and Anna Lea Seaton scored on a tip.
West Greene mounted a comeback, and an ace by Madi Brown made it 9-8.
A kill by Kylee Woodby tied things 12-12, and a block by Kinsley Ellenburg put the Lady Buffaloes in front 13-12.
Chuckey-Doak went on another run with Haylee Richardson at the service and took an 18-13 lead. Fair came up with two kills in the stretch.
A block by Ellenburg brought West Greene within 24-21, but it could not get any closer.
In the second set, West Greene played from in front early. Taylor Lawson gave it an 8-6 advantage with a kill from the middle.
Miley Garrison followed with a kill for Chuckey-Doak, and an ace by Brianna Lowe tied things 8-8. Lowe built a 12-8 lead at the service line with Richardson scoring on a kill and tip.
Jocelyn Paysinger then served eight straight points for the Lady Knights to build a 21-9 lead.
Back to back kills by Ellenburg broke the streak, but the Lady Knights continued on to a 25-13 win.
Chuckey-Doak took command of the third set from the start with a 3-0 advantage. That lead reached 7-2 after Richardson, Fair and Heidi Buch put down consecutive kills.
The Lady Knights ability to attack from different spots along the front line made a big difference as Richardson, Fair and Buch kept the Lady Buffaloes guessing.
“We spread it around and the defense didn’t know where it was coming from,” Verran said. “That is a great asset to have, and our setter did a really great job of sharing the love. Our hitters had some monster kills, some things we really haven’t seen in games so far.”
A kill by Buch and a tip by Fair moved the score to 11-4.
West Greene pulled the deficit back to 15-11 after two kills by Carley Woodby.
Chuckey-Doak then scored seven straight points with Hayleigh Hensley at the service line to take a 24-12 lead. Fair and Buch each had two kills in the run while Garrison put down one kill.
West Greene scored the next six points, helped by four Chuckey-Doak errors, but the Lady Knights finished the day with a 25-18 win.