MOSHEIM — Defense and confidence building have been Chuckey-Doak’s main focal points thus far this season.
Winning has certainly been a welcome byproduct.
Already, Chuckey-Doak has exceeded last year’s win total with Tuesday night’s 46-35 district triumph at West Greene.
Saniah Atchison’s confidence surely began to rise quickly in the second quarter where she scored seven of her game-high 13 points. The Lady Black Knights (7-3, 2-0 District 1-2A) never trailed after her 3-pointer 20 seconds into the quarter, which made it 15-14. Her basket with 20 seconds until the half gave Chuckey-Doak a 21-19 lead.
“If you have confidence, you can move mountains,” Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue said. “We kept spirits up (at halftime) and I think that really helped us come out in the second half.”
Especially true on defense as Chuckey-Doak allowed only three points in the third quarter. Atchison’s second 3-pointer gave the Lady Black Knights a 40-24 lead early in the fourth.
West Greene (2-9, 0-1) closed the gap to 42-33 on a 3-pointer by Morgan Brown, but Chuckey-Doak didn’t allow another field goal until the final seconds.
“I think we missed about 150 layups, but we kept fighting and kept moving forward,” Donahue said.
Faith Yokley added 12 points for the Lady Black Knights. Her 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer built a 33-22 lead.
Once again, Chuckey-Doak spread the wealth in the scorebook with seven players scoring. Hayleigh Hensley and Adyson Ripley both made two baskets in the first quarter, and Hayleigh Taylor added two in the fourth. Taliah Johnson scored Chuckey-Doak’s first basket of the third quarter, then left the game in pain but returned in the fourth quarter.
“Right now, I want to try and get everybody some minutes, a lot of rotations together,” Donahue said. “We’re going to need it. Got to have all hands on deck and have everybody game experience that can come in and help us.”
Brown buried three 3-pointers and led the Lady Buffaloes with nine points. She and Kinsley Ellenburg both hit from deep twice in the first quarter, helping West Greene take a 14-6 lead.
Chuckey-Doak answered with a 13-0 run and never looked back.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 46
WEST GREENE 35
|C-D
|12
|9
|12
|15
|—
|46
|WG
|14
|5
|3
|13
|—
|35
C-D (46): Saniah Atchison 13, Faith Yokley 12, Hayleigh Hensley 6, Taliah Johnson 5, Adyson Ripley 4, Hayleigh Taylor 4, Courtnee Jones 2.
WG (35): Morgan Brown 9, Kinsley Ellenburg 6, Taylor Lawson 6, Hailey Ripley 6, Abbey Cox 3, Breanna Ellis 3, Maddie Bryant 2.
3-pointers: C-D 3 (Atchison 2, Yokley); WG 7 (Brown 3, Ellenburg 2, Cox, Ripley).
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to district rival South Greene on Friday.
Chuckey-Doak visits North Greene on Saturday.