AFTON — It’s only December, and the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights have already matched last year’s win total.
More importantly, they won Saturday’s District 1-2A opener with a 43-35 triumph over Happy Valley.
The Lady Black Knights (6-3, 1-0 District 1-2A) are riding their first four-game winning streak since December 2017.
Nine players scored for first-year coach Kyle Donahue’s club, led by Saniah Atchison’s 10-point effort. Atchison buried a 3-pointer and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line during the fourth quarter for Chuckey-Doak.
Faith Yokley also hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to cap her eight-point outing. Kennedy Brown and Hayleigh Hensley scored the Lady Black Knights’ other two field goals, as Chuckey-Doak led 28-27 after three quarters before pulling away.
Tavyn Southerland hit a 3-pointer and scored all seven of her points in the first half.
Marcida Moore scored 16 points, and Kadie Bailey 10 for the Lady Warriors, who fall to 0-1 in district play. The two combined to score six of Happy Valley’s eight fourth-quarter points.
But Chuckey-Doak allowed only five field goals in the second half, after taking a 26-23 lead to the locker room.
HV 11 12 4 8 — 35
C-D 12 14 2 15 — 43
HV (35): Marcida Moore 16, Kadie Bailey 10, Cayden Anderson 4, Mailey Guy 3, Gracie Younce 2.
C-D (43): Saniah Atchison 10, Faith Yokley 8, Tavyn Southerland 7, Kennedy Brown 5, Hayleigh Taylor 4, Taliah Johnson 3, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Courtnee Jones 2, Adyson Ripley 2.
3-pointers: C-D 3 (Atchison, Southerland, Yokley); HV 1 (Bailey).
BOYS CHUCKEY-DOAK 75 HAPPY VALLEY 43
Chuckey-Doak isn’t ready to surrender the District 1-2A reins yet.
The defending district tournament champions scored 28 first-quarter points en route to Saturday’s win over Happy Valley.
Christian Derry had 13 of those points, making six baskets including an and-one. He finished with a game-high 21 points for the Black Knights (8-1, 1-0 District 1-2A).
Cadin Tullock scored 11 points, and Isaiah Treadway had 10 in Chuckey-Doak’s balanced effort, as 11 players dented the scoring column. The Black Knights also got six 3-pointers, all from different players.
The outcome was never in doubt, as Chuckey-Doak led 28-10 at the first rest stop and 45-22 at the half, before taking a 64-33 lead to the fourth.
Colby Chausse led the Warriors (0-1 district) with 11 points, eight in the first half.
HV 10 12 11 10 — 43
C-D 28 17 19 11 — 75
HV (43): Colby Chausse 11, Dakota Grindstaff 8, Cole Deakins 6, Donovan Maxwell 6, Steven Perry 4, Aven Regulado 4, Tucker Shoun 3, Sidney Hollman 1.
C-D (75): Christian Derry 21, Cadin Tullock 11, Isaiah Treadway 10, Brock Rush 6, Brasen Murvin 5, Luke Myers 5, Samuel Riddle 5, Ethan Grindstaff 3, Nick Palazzo 3, Cash Paysinger 3, Dillon Shelton 3.
3-pointers: C-D 6 (Grindstaff, Murvin, Myers, Riddle, Rush, Tullock); HV 3 (Chausse, Grindstaff, Shoun).
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak visits district and county rival West Greene on Tuesday.