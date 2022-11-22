JONESBOROUGH — The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights are learning how to play with a lead, learning how to win.
In their opening game of the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School on Monday, the Lady Knights let a 20-point lead in the third quarter slip to single digits before running away again for a 62-43 win over Unicoi County.
Chuckey-Doak avenges a 64-55 loss to Unicoi in a Hall of Champions game on Saturday at Hancock County. The Lady Knights will play Lakeway Christian – a 57-49 winner over Providence Academy – in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of our effort,” said first-year Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue, whose Lady Knights are 2-2 and seeking their first winning season since 2017-18. “We had a walk-through today, refocused and got to a point where we felt comfortable in what we were doing and we executed our plan really well.
“We had some shaky moments, but that’s all in the learning process.”
Chuckey-Doak trailed 13-8 early in the second quarter, but outscored Unicoi 18-2 over the final 5:48 of the first half to take a 26-15 lead and never trailed again.
Chuckey-Doak’s Hayleigh Taylor scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 16.
Taylor knocked down a jumper off an assist from Tavyn Southerland to spark the Lady Knights’ 18-2 run in the second quarter.
Taylor closed the run with a layup on Chuckey-Doak’s most fluid basket
of the night. Faith Yokely pulled down a rebound on the defensive end and threw a quick outlet pass to Taliah Johnson, who pushed the ball up the floor and found Taylor going to the basket for the layup that made it 26-15.
“Hayleigh has been a workhorse for us the last couple games,” Donahue said. “She just hustles her tail off and has really been the muscle we need at the four spot. She just keeps going and going, getting rebounds and guarding the other team’s best player. I like the versatility she brings.”
Chuckey-Doak extended its lead to 35-15 when Saniah Atchison drained three straight 3-pointers to open the third quarter.
Atchison first hit from the left wing, then from the top of the key and then from the left corner off a pass back out from the paint by post Hayleigh Hensley.
Atchison finished with 13 points, all in the second half.
“Saniah played really well,” Donahue said. “She’s still a sophomore. ... She’s still a work in progress, but those shots were huge for us tonight. That’s the best she’s shot it thus far this year. We’re excited for her.”
Unicoi clawed its way back, pulling within 46-37 on a layup from Haley Rush at the 6:43 mark of the fourth quarter.
Donahue called time out to regroup the Lady Knights, and they responded with a 12-1 run to push their lead back to 20.
Kennedy Brown knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner in the middle of the spurt. Atchison had four points in the surge, including a putback that gave Chuckey-Doak its second 20-point lead, 58-38, with 3:20 to play.
“We’re still learning to win,” Donahue said. “There are still going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows in what we’re doing. It’s a maturation process.
“When we got up big tonight, we got a little shaky. But they corrected it.”
Screams from the locker room following the win said the Lady Knights are having fun after going 6-23 a year ago.
“They’re excited,” Donahue said with a smile. “We’re on the right path. ... This is one third of the wins they had all last year in our first four games this year. I’m happy for them. But it’s back to work tomorrow.”
Chuckey-Doak had eight players score. Hensley added eight points; Brown had seven; Johnson had six, including a 3-pointer; Courtnee Jones had five, including a 3-pointer; Yokely had four; and Southerland had three.
Faith Bennett led Unicoi with 13 points.
WEST GREENE 85 JOHNSON COUNTY 73
Kinsley Ellenburg scored a game-high 24 points and Morgan Brown had 17 as the Lady Buffaloes figured out a way to thwart Johnson County’s press.
Johnson County came out with full-court pressure and knocked down six 3-pointers – three from Aubrie Baird, two from Sierra Greene and another from Peyton Gentry – over the first two quarters en route to a 44-40 lead at halftime.
West Greene erased a 50-43 deficit early in the third quarter with a 14-0 run.
Ellenburg knocked down two 3-pointers, and Morgan Brown and Madi Brown each hit one in the spurt that pushed the Lady Buffaloes to a 57-50 lead.
West Greene stayed hot in the fourth quarter as Ellenburg and Morgan Brown opened the frame with back-to-back 3s.
Back-to-back buckets from Taylor Lawson gave West Greene a 77-66 lead, and the Lady Buffs salted the game away at the free-throw line. Morgan Brown had five free throws in the fourth, while Ellenburg had two.
“We had 10 really close games last year and we won nine of those,” said West Greene assistant coach Kayla Norton, filling in for coach Betsy Shaw who was out sick. “Carrying that over, we finally just kicked it into gear today and said, ‘OK. We’ve really got to get it together or we’re going to go home with a loss today.’”
West Greene will play David Crockett – an 82-15 winner over University High – in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“If we can all get on the same page, we’ll be great,” Norton said. “Our defense today was not the best. Normally, a lot of people talk about how strong we are on defense, which is what won us a lot of games last year.
“Offensively, though, we have a lot more options this year. We have some depth on the bench that we can play.”
Madi Brown finished with nine points for West Greene.
Gentry and Brookanna Hutchins each scored 16 points to lead Johnson County. Sierra Green knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.